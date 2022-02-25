Adevinta ASA (ADE) – Repurchase of shares by Adevinta ASA

| Source: Adevinta ASA Adevinta ASA

Barcelona, SPAIN

Oslo, 25 February 2022 - Please see below information about transactions made under the buy-back programme for Adevinta ASA.

Date on which the buy-back programme was announced: 24 February 2022

The duration of the first tranche buy-back programme: No longer than 28 June 2022

Size of the first tranche buy-back programme: Up to 4,000,000 shares

From 25 February 2022 until 25 February 2022, Adevinta ASA has purchased a total of 176,927 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 84.8613 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

DateAggregated volume

(number of shares)		Weighted average

share price (NOK)		Total transaction

value (NOK)
25 Feb 2022176,92784.861315,014,255
Previously disclosed buybacks

under the programme (accumulated)		000
Total buybacks under the programme176,92784.861315,014,255

The issuer’s holding of own shares:

Following the completion of the above transactions, Adevinta ASA owns a total of 831,663 own shares, corresponding to 0.07% of Adevinta ASA’s share capital.

Appendix:

An overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no and www.adevinta.com/ir.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment


Attachments

20220225 - Appendix ADE Buy Back