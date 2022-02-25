NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES

February 25, 2022

Shell plc announces that each of the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs”) have received the number of shares as set out below. 50% of the PDMR’s annual bonus is delivered in cash and 50% is delivered in shares. Shares are subject to a three-year holding period, which continues to apply after PDMRs leave employment.

The Directors’ Remuneration Policy can be found in the Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 (www.shell.com/annualreport).

PDMR DATE OF AWARD SHARE TYPE NUMBER OF SHARES AWARDED Ben van Beurden February 22, 2022 SHELL (AMS) 29,597 Ben van Beurden February 25, 2022 SHEL (LSE) 80 Jessica Uhl February 22, 2022 SHELL (AMS) 18,499 Jessica Uhl February 25, 2022 SHEL (LSE) 52 Harry Brekelmans February 22, 2022 SHELL (AMS) 14,051 Ronan Cassidy February 22, 2022 SHEL (LSE) 14,326 Donny Ching February 22, 2022 SHELL (AMS) 10,980 Wael Sawan February 22, 2022 SHELL (AMS) 18,293 Huibert Vigeveno February 25, 2022 SHELL (AMS) 15,467 Zoe Yujnovich February 22, 2022 SHELL (AMS) 10,094

The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.







