UNCF Receives Donation from Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

NEWARK, N.J., Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNCF (United Negro College Fund) announced today it has received a grant from the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson. This donation will support a Janssen Pharmaceuticals Scholarship at UNCF for students in healthcare-related disciplines (nursing, biology, chemistry, pharmacy, psychology, kinesiology, physical therapy, biochemistry, biological sciences, etc.), attending historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) or colleges and universities in New Jersey.

In accepting the Janssen grant, Ngozi Emenyeonu, area development director, UNCF, noted, “This grant will enable UNCF to further its effort to build a pipeline of diverse healthcare professionals through scholarships that remove financial barriers for minority students seeking health professional careers. This is particularly important in light of the current health pandemic and recognizing the need for expanding the corps of healthcare professionals in the United States.”

In presenting the donation, Peg Forrestel, community impact director, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, said, “We are proud to partner with UNCF to advance educational equity for students of color by providing scholarships, mentoring and non-financial support. Through this grant, we strive to inspire these students to pursue science and health careers, and ultimately, help ensure more diverse representation among the medical, scientific, and health professions.”

About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding nearly 20% of African American baccalaureate degrees. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”®