Thinkgo Targets To Reach 5 Million Subscriptions By 2022

London, UK , Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thinkgo, a global online promotion platform collaborates with several major e-commerce platforms and aims to help merchants whom are listed on these e-commerce platforms to submit virtual purchases to boost their store rankings in respective platforms, wants to reach 5 million subscriptions by the end of 2022.

With more people staying home as much as possible to avoid contracting the COVID-19, Online Shopping Platform stood out and outperformed exponentially. Thinkgo, which was established in United Kingdom in January 2019 and was launched as a mobile app in December 2021, aims to expand its market reach in e-commerce sector.

Today, the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way everyone shops. In merely a span of 2 years, Thinkgo has established branch offices in New York and Bangkok, amassing more than 3 million subscribers from the United Kingdom, the United States of America and Thailand. From the beginning of 2022, Thinkgo has been expanding its market reach in Latin America, specifically Colombia, targeting a global volume of 5 million subscriptions by the end of the year.

Scott Macdonald, CEO of Thinkgo said, "The best way to keep up with the rest of the world is to continuously improve oneself. We will be focusing on collaboration with more international e-commerce platforms to develop business strategies and resourcing improvements towards the global e-commerce market. I firmly believe that e-commerce will be here to stay as we step into the post-pandemic era."

