Modern Vascular Expands Southaven Area Patient Care with New Clinic in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Modern Vascular, the national leader in minimally invasive treatment for Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD), expands its footprint with its newest clinic at 5645 Murray Ave., in Memphis. Board-Certified Vascular and interventional Radiologist, Samuel G. Putnam III, MD, FSIR, will manage the new clinic. Modern Vascular will hold a Physician’s Open House Thursday, March 3rd, from 4-7pm complete with a taste of Memphis, music by the Jason Foree Band, an appearance by Pouncer the Tiger, KWAM The Mighty 990, a Memphis Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting ceremony at 5pm and more.



Dr. Putnam began working with Modern Vascular in April, 2021, first at Modern Vascular’s Southaven, Mississippi clinic and then more recently at Modern Vascular in Denver, CO. Dr. Putnam is very excited to become the Managing Physician in Memphis. “I love Memphis, and I am proud to be able to help expand vascular services here.” Prior to joining Modern Vascular, Dr. Putnam practiced Vascular and Interventional Radiology in multiple hospital systems for over 20 years. In addition to performing thousands of vascular procedures, his work experience includes Section Chief of Interventional Radiology and Medical Director for Sirtex, USA. He also served in the United States Army as a clinic commander, flight surgeon and general medical officer. Dr. Putnam was awarded multiple military awards and decorations for his service.

Memphis marks Modern Vascular’s 17th location nationwide. With the success of one of their busiest vascular and wound care clinic in Southaven, MS, adding a second clinic in the metro Memphis area, was a logical decision. CEO, Yury Gampel, outlines the company’s expansion strategy: “We open our clinics where we see the greatest need and, when possible, partner with hospitals in underserved areas to offer expanded coverage. Our ultimate goal is to reduce limb amputations through increased PAD awareness, diagnosis, and intervention.” The new clinic will serve Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee.

PAD affects approximately 8-12 million Americans. Senior citizens or those with a history of diabetes, smoking, obesity, high blood pressure or high cholesterol are at a higher risk for PAD. In addition, the rate of lower limb amputation due to PAD is high, as is the rate of death following amputation: nearly 50% after one year, 90% within 5 years. Over 90% of PAD related amputations are preventable.

Modern Vascular provides an online PAD quiz for patients to determine if they are a risk for PAD. For more information on PAD, Modern Vascular's new office in Memphis, or to schedule an appointment, please visit https://www.modernvascular.com/clinics/memphis or call 1-866-4PAD-HELP to speak to a Patient Advocate.

About Modern Vascular

Modern Vascular is a group of healthcare companies headquartered in Phoenix, AZ. Modern Vascular clinics specialize in the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD) through below-the-knee and below-the-ankle and pedal endovascular arterial reconstruction. Most patients report reduced pain, rapid wound healing, and a better quality of life post procedure. Modern Vascular procedures are also an important step in avoiding future limb amputation and extending life expectancy in diabetic, cardiovascular, and peripheral artery disease patients. Modern Vascular now operates and manages seventeen clinics across AZ, CO, IN, KS, MO, MS, NM, TN, TX, VA. For more information, visit www.ModernVascular.com. For educational videos on PAD and its treatment, visit our video library.