Proactive news headlines including American Eagle Gold, Bloom Health, Mandalay Resources, Coinbase and Silvercorp

American Eagle Gold expands its team to advance the NAK Copper-Gold Porphyry project click here

Bloom Health CEO sees a future where pandemics are managed with a digital approach to healthcare click here

Mandalay Resources reports record Q4 and 2021 earnings underpinned by its Costerfield project in Australia click here

Etsy shares climb after company reports upbeat fourth-quarter earnings click here

Coinbase reports 4Q results showing surge in trading volume, but warns growth will slow in current quarter click here

Silvercorp gives updates on construction plan as it makes progress on new flotation mill and tailings storage facility in China click here

Forward Water Technologies highlights growing interest from wastewater and resources sectors click here

Great Panther Mining appoints Alan Hair as new interim CEO click here

Trillion Energy says Russian-Ukraine conflict not expected to adversely impact its SASB natural gas project in Black Sea region click here

FSD Pharma agrees to sell its Cobourg cannabis facility and property for C$16.5M click here

Esports Entertainment says iGaming division on a roll in 2022 as it clocks up revenue of $6M in January click here

Beyond Meat stock plummets after its disappointing fourth quarter earnings click here

Falcon Gold expands Gaspard Gold Project near Spences Bridge in central British Columbia click here

Boosh Plant-Based Brands provides updates relating to distribution of its recently acquired Beanfields brand click here

Vuzix says FAMUR Group adopts Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses for its SIGMA Room click here

