SNO-GO: The future of snow sports has arrived

Sandy, UT, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skiing is evolving from a sport for fearless mountaineers into a popular winter activity for the entire family. According to a report, 10.5 million people participated in resort-based winter sports during the 2020-2021 season, showing how popular outdoor activity was when the country was under pandemic shutdowns. It's a big opportunity for the ski resort industry to step up as there's a lot of demand for ski rentals, which is why resorts have built hotels, restaurants, after-ski activities, and other forms of indoor and outdoor activity to serve it.

However, selecting the finest ski resort for your holiday is a difficult task. For snow sports enthusiasts, the snow is everything. Nonetheless, skiing and snowboarding abilities, as well as lift accessibility, are important factors in determining which ski resort is ideal for the entire family. When there are non-skiers and non-snowboarders in your group, you may have to pick a location that offers equal excitement for off-the-slope activities as well. Finally, there's a solution that will satisfy everyone—from experienced skiers with certain injuries to first-time skiers and double-black-diamond adventurers.

SNO-GO bikes are the fastest growing winter sport globally, primarily because it is simple to get to grips with. Yes, if you can ride a bike, you can ride an SNO-GO. It's designed to open up a whole new market that will even bring out that one person in your family or group who doesn't ski. 90% of new SNO-GO riders are ready to ride the chairlift, cruise intermediate slopes, and explore the mountain within the first hour. Even a novice to the activity can quickly advance to the chairlift and tour around the entire resort on their first day with SNO-GO.

At more than half of the country's ski resorts, thousands of SNO-GO riders are already enjoying it. Within just five years of its inception, a number of big names have made it onto this list, including Vail Resorts and Boyne Resorts. Beginners are most intrigued by SNO-GO since it offers an online riders' guide that allows them to learn it even before they get their hands on it. The snow sports industry's top executives are enthusiastic about how SNO-GO will revolutionize snow sports with its cutting-edge and user-friendly S.L.A.T. technology.

Joe Hession, CEO of SNOW Operating, says, "I think this is going to open up a completely new segment. Every time you try to put SNO-GO in a (ski bike) box, you kind of get yourself in trouble because you're not thinking big enough. The fact that they have an E-learning course with the Professional Ski Instructors of America and the American Association of Snowboard Instructors this early in the game is mind-blowing."

SNO-GO's S.L.A.T. technology provides greater precision and helps riders develop confidence quickly. It is designed to allow the rear skis to move like a true parallel skier. The SNO-GO bikes were created to make skiing more convenient and pleasant. It's a simple, lightweight bike that combines all of the complex individual limb motor functions into a single easy step.

The Outdoor Retailer Innovation Awards reward the most creative, innovative, and well-considered products and retail services from throughout the year. And recently, SNO-GO was nominated as one of the finalists for the fourth annual Outdoor Retailer Innovation Awards. SNO-GO's fourth generation, which was launched this winter, includes a proprietary carbon blend that has reduced the equipment's weight by eight pounds, making it lighter than ever before.

++++

About Us:

SNO-GO, founded by Obed Marrder and Chase Wagstaff, aims to make snow sports accessible to everyone. In Utah, Obed and Chase grew up surrounded by world-class ski resorts. But they never really caught on to the mainstream sports of skiing or snowboarding. Frustrated with the inability to have control with other ski bikes, they developed the S.L.A.T. system. This revolutionary technology aims to give riders total control of their ski experience.

Media Contact:

SNO-GO

Rob Aseltine

rob@snogo.us



(435) 709-5763