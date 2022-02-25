FlokiSteriod Becomes Official Sponsor for Crypto Expo in Dubai

Rotterdam, The Netherlands, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlokiSteroid is the brainchild of a couple of crypto, muscle, and roid fans. The project's popularity has been phenomenal and now it has grabbed the official sponsorship for Crypto Expo in Dubai. Also Coinmarketcap already released an article about FlokiSteroid.

The developers have extensive experience in all of the aforementioned areas and will undoubtedly take this to a new level with spectacular giveaways, incredible exclusive 3D NFTs, and onboard a rocket that will embark on a perilous journey. Yes, FlokiSteroid is a meme, but it will always strive to provide the best possible quality+efforts. Flokisteroid even have their own dance group! The dancers on steroids..

The mastermind behind the project is called Danny The Tanned Whale...

The minting of the NFT collection season 1 started on the 18th and they have sold already 430 NFT’s! They have some nice contests, if you mint 4 nft’s you will get a tier 1 Whitelist spot for their pre sale. Each with its unique traits that are fully pumped. The NFT’s will be stakable after the project’s launch.





TrenFloki : Floki used trenbolone, the drug which makes them shredded, big, and dry.

: Floki used trenbolone, the drug which makes them shredded, big, and dry. DbolFloki : Floki used too much Dianabol which made him so puffy, his face full of acne and pustules over his whole body.

: Floki used too much Dianabol which made him so puffy, his face full of acne and pustules over his whole body. ClenFloki : Floki used Clenbuterol, better known as the horse drug because it's so strong. He got so shredded and skinny at the same time.

: Floki used Clenbuterol, better known as the horse drug because it's so strong. He got so shredded and skinny at the same time. ZYZZFloki : This NFT is all about one greek god in the bodybuilding world called Zyzz.

: This NFT is all about one greek god in the bodybuilding world called Zyzz. ArnoldFloki: Ya'll familiar with Mr. Schwarzenegger? A.K.A part-time bodybuilder & Hollywood actor? Well, That is what this NFT will be all about.

Ya'll familiar with Mr. Schwarzenegger? A.K.A part-time bodybuilder & Hollywood actor? Well, That is what this NFT will be all about. OLYMPIAFLOKI: The one and only Mr. OlympiaFloki took it all. All he wanted was to be the biggest ever; and if he succeeded or not just wait and see.





FlokiSteroid has an NFT Minting dApp to be ready before the launch of the project! Total NFT Supply: 2000. Trenfloki 300 (rare), Clenfloki 600 (common), Zyzzfloki 200 (epic), Arnoldfloki 200 (epic), DbolFloki 600 (common), OlympiaFloki 100 (Legendary).

FlokiSteroid, a meme NFT, has successfully entered the crypto realm and spread its message. The goal of Flokisteroid was to establish a crypto-fantasy world for bodybuilders.

Danny The Tanned Whale, the founder, is a crypto and gym fanatic. He stated, "I'm Danny, and I've been a gym junkie for about 3/4 years. Living in the Netherlands, being a crypto lover and teacher for years!

The tokenomics comprise 1,000,000 total NFT supply and an 8% Buy tax, with 5% going to the marketing and development team, 2% to Buyback, and 1% to the liquidity pool. Also, 12% for sales tax, plus 6% for marketing and development, 5% for buyback, and 1% for the liquidity pool.

To know more about FlokiSteroid visit www.flokisteroid.io

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FlokiSteroidBSC

Discord: https://discord.gg/Z5c5zCjC

Telegram: https://t.me/FlokiSteroidOfficial

Youtube: https://youtube.com/channel/UCDxGNeA3Ye18SmWNzD3mTkg

Media Contact:

Contact Person: Danny

Company Name: Flokisteroid

Email: Info@flokisteroid.com

City: Rotterdam

Country: The netherlands

Website: www.flokisteroid.io





Disclaimer : There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this PR should be construed as any recommendation. Readers are encouraged to do there own research.