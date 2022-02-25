OnlineBusiness.com Extends Offer of Free Consultation For Those Starting an Online Business

New York, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OnlineBusiness.com, a digital marketplace for premium domains and starter sites, is offering a free 30-minute consultation to discuss digital marketing strategies such as ideas for naming a company and how to choose the best domain name. The offer has been extended through the end of March 2022.

“Here at OnlineBusiness.com, we always take this time of year to reflect on the successes and shortcomings of this year not only to celebrate the wins but also to learn from the mistakes and apply all of the learnings heading into a new year,” said Michael Santiago, founder of OnlineBusiness.com. “We continually want to ‘Up’ our game here at OnlineBusiness and these end of the year reflections help us start the new year with good momentum. This is what we try to preach to our clients as well, in making sure they are getting off on the right foot to start the year.”

As certain trends showed themselves in 2021 and will continue on in 2022, it’s a great time to focus on one’s own business strategies.



According to Michael Santiago, founder of OnlineBusiness.com, new online business owners should set these goals to have a successful 2022:

Have a Vision - Know your key objectives and set your goals (micro and macro) to help you best plan your year.

- Know your key objectives and set your goals (micro and macro) to help you best plan your year. Build Your Brand - There is always room to build your brand and with all of the opportunities online, there is no excuse to amplify your brand.

- There is always room to build your brand and with all of the opportunities online, there is no excuse to amplify your brand. Stay Agile - The pandemic has taught companies to expect the unexpected and to stay agile for any necessary pivots.

- The pandemic has taught companies to expect the unexpected and to stay agile for any necessary pivots. Be Productive - Start the year with solid momentum and continue to Up your game throughout the year, being honest with yourself and your productivity levels.

OnlineBusiness.com has assisted in domain and website sales since the 2000s and continues to educate its clients on the importance of a solid digital marketing strategy, with a special focus on premium domains and starter sites. They provide help in creating a business name using their company naming tool and practices.

To schedule a free consultation please contact the team directly at contact@onlinebusiness.com or to learn more about OnlineBusiness.com, visit https://www.onlinebusiness.com.

About OnlineBusiness.com

OnlineBusiness.com is a digital marketplace for premium domains and starter sites. They specialize in helping their clients to acquire the best domain name to increase credibility and brand power. Currently, they list over 3,500 domain names with a combined valuation of over $5M. They aim to be the best website to buy an online business.