Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSX: MPC and MPC.C) announces results of Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (the Company), reports the voting results of the Annual General Meeting of its shareholders held February 24, 2022 in Vancouver, British Columbia.



The following seven nominees were re-elected as directors of the Company by the following votes:

Nominee Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent Marvin Haasen 4,678,395 89.95% 522,935 10.05% Sam Grippo 4,391,220 84.42% 810,110 15.58% Michael W. Delesalle 4,399,195 84.58% 802,135 15.42% Peter J. Bonner 4,399,195 84.58% 802,135 15.42% Mark E. Elliott 4,399,195 84.58% 802,135 15.42% Jonathan H. B. Rees 5,184,395 99.67% 16,935 0.33% John DeLucchi 5,184,395 99.67% 16,935 0.33%

Shareholders approved, for a further period of three years, all unallocated stock options issuable pursuant to the Company’s Stock Option Plan, by the following votes:

Votes For Percent Votes Against Percent 4,391,217 84.42% 810,113 15.58%

In addition, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was re-appointed as the auditor for the Company.

About the Company: Madison Pacific Properties Inc. is a Vancouver-based real estate company.