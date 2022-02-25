Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSX: MPC and MPC.C) announces results of Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (the Company), reports the voting results of the Annual General Meeting of its shareholders held February 24, 2022 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The following seven nominees were re-elected as directors of the Company by the following votes:

NomineeVotes ForPercentVotes WithheldPercent
Marvin Haasen4,678,39589.95%522,93510.05%
Sam Grippo4,391,22084.42%810,11015.58%
Michael W. Delesalle4,399,19584.58%802,13515.42%
Peter J. Bonner4,399,19584.58%802,13515.42%
Mark E. Elliott4,399,19584.58%802,13515.42%
Jonathan H. B. Rees5,184,39599.67%16,9350.33%
John DeLucchi5,184,39599.67%16,9350.33%

Shareholders approved, for a further period of three years, all unallocated stock options issuable pursuant to the Company’s Stock Option Plan, by the following votes:

                                                    Votes ForPercentVotes AgainstPercent
 4,391,21784.42%810,11315.58%

In addition, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was re-appointed as the auditor for the Company.

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. is a Vancouver-based real estate company.

Contact:Mr. Marvin HaasenMs. Bernice Yip
 President & CEOInvestor Information
Telephone:(604) 732-6540(604) 732-6540
Fax:(604) 732-6550 
   
Address:389 West 6th Avenue 
 Vancouver, B.C.
V5Y 1L1		 