Daseke to Present at the J.P. Morgan 2022 Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference on March 1-2, 2022

ADDISON, Texas, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSKE) (“Daseke” or the “Company”), the largest flatbed, specialized transportation and logistics solutions company in North America, today announced that senior management will participate in the J.P. Morgan 2022 Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference which will be held in Miami Beach, FL on Tuesday and Wednesday, March 1-2, 2022. Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jason Bates and Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations Officer, Traci Graham will conduct group and one-on-one meetings with investors attending the conference. Additionally, Jason Bates will be leading a Company presentation on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. The Company presentation and applicable webcast links will be available on the Company’s investor relations website, www.investor.daseke.com, under the Events & Presentations section.



About Daseke, Inc.

Daseke, Inc. is the premier North American transportation solutions specialist dedicated to servicing challenging industrial end-markets. Daseke offers comprehensive, best-in-class services to a diversified portfolio of many of North America’s most respected industrial shippers. For more information, please visit www.daseke.com.

