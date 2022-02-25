Nuvei to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

MONTREAL, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands, today announced that the Company will be participating in the following virtual investor conferences:



On Thursday, March 3, 2022, Phil Fayer, Chair and CEO, will present at Evercore ISI’s 6 th Annual Payments & Fintech Conference. The discussion will begin at 2:00 pm ET

On Wednesday, March 9, 2022, Phil Fayer, Chair and CEO, will present at Scotiabank's TMT Conference. The discussion will begin at 8:00 am ET

On Thursday, March 10, 2022, Phil Fayer, Chair and CEO, will present at Wolfe’s Fintech Forum. The discussion will begin at 3:50 pm ET

On Tuesday, March 22, 2022, Phil Fayer, Chair and CEO, will present at Bank of America’s Electronic Payments Symposium. The discussion will begin at 4:15 pm ET

The Company’s presentations will be available via live webcast and archived replay on Nuvei’s investor relations website at https://investors.nuvei.com under the “Events & Presentations” section.

