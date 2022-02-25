Molecular Partners to Present at Upcoming Healthcare Investor Conferences

ZURICH-SCHLIEREN, Switzerland and CONCORD, Mass., Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molecular Partners AG (SIX: MOLN; NASDAQ: MOLN), a clinical-stage biotech company developing a new class of custom-built protein drugs known as DARPin therapeutics, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Patrick Amstutz, Ph.D., will participate in two upcoming healthcare investor events in March, 2022. In addition, the Company will publish its full year 2021 annual report on March 15 and hold an investor conference call on March 16, 2021.



Presentation Details:

Cowen Health Care Conference – Fireside chat

Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 2:10-2:40pm ET



Conference Participation Details:

Credit Suisse London Global Healthcare Conference

Tuesday, March 1, 2022 to Wednesday, March 2, 2022



Webcasted presentations will be made available through the Molecular Partners website.

Financial calendar March 15, 2022 Publication of FY 2021 Annual report and audited 2021 results April 13, 2022 Annual General Meeting Conference call details Date and Time: March 16, 2021 at 8am ET US/CANADA toll-free dial-in number: (844) 865-3856 Switzerland dial-in number: 0800836507 Conference ID: 5295679

About Molecular Partners AG

Molecular Partners AG is a clinical-stage biotech company developing DARPin therapeutics, a new class of custom-built protein drugs designed to address challenges current modalities cannot. The Company has formed partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies to advance DARPin therapeutics in the areas of infectious disease, oncology, and ophthalmology, and has compounds in various stages of clinical and preclinical development across multiple therapeutic areas. www.molecularpartners.com ; Find us on Twitter - @MolecularPrtnrs

For further details, please contact:

Seth Lewis

seth.lewis@molecularpartners.com

Tel: +1 781 420 2361

Shai Biran, Ph.D.

shai.biran@molecularpartners.com

Tel: +1 978 254 6286

Thomas Schneckenburger, European IR & Media

thomas.schneckenburger@molecularpartners.com

Tel: +41 79 407 9952