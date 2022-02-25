Drone Nerds to Exhibit Enterprise Drone Solutions & Supporting Technology at Tech Advantage Expo

Dania Beach, FL, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drone Nerds, a drone technology leader and a DJI Enterprise Platinum Partner in North America, has announced that it will be present at the 2022 Tech Advantage Expo, the premier event for electric cooperative engineering, operations, information technology, purchasing, and supply management professionals.



Drone Nerds will showcase a sample of their expansive lineup of enterprise solutions; each of them is designed for practical application to optimize workflows and modernize operations throughout various industries. Products on display will include drones, payloads, and software technology from DJI, Emesent, Brinc, Parrot, Autel, Sony, Freefly, and other leading industry manufacturers.



Drone Nerds' solutions experts will be available to discuss full product features and talk about how enterprises can implement drone solutions into their IoT environments to securely aggregate and analyze operational data.



“Whether our customers are in public safety, construction, energy, or other industries, they have all witnessed the positive impact of drone technology since implementing drone fleets to automate manual touchpoints,” states Jeremy Schneiderman, Drone Nerds CEO.



This year’s lineup includes various DJI products, including the Matrice 300 RTK, and several Mavic series drones. Drone Nerds will also feature the Parrot Anafi series, Autel Dragonfish, Teal Golden Eagle, Freefly Astro, Sony’s Airpeak S1, the Pix 4D viDoc RTK rover, and various tether and charging stations. Among the supporting technology that will be on display is the Emesent Hovermap, a smart LiDAR scanning solution for the mining industry, which utilizes powerful SLAM-based mapping technology for underground inspections and surveys.

Drone Nerds continues to increase its product and solution offerings and will continue supporting various industries, including agriculture, public safety, insurance, inspection, mining, cinematography, and beyond.



Drone Nerds will be at the Tech Advantage Expo on March 7-9, 2022.



About Drone Nerds: Drone Nerds provides comprehensive drone solutions for enterprise, private, and recreational needs. Established in 2014, Drone Nerds focuses on ensuring that its customers have the right UAV solution for their unique operational needs. With its proprietary Always Flying™ program, Drone Nerds provides reliability and assurance for enterprise implementations across industry verticals, including public safety, government, agriculture, construction, energy, inspection, and more. For more information, visit www.dronenerds.com.





