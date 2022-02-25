Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Intention to Redeem its Series 7 Preferred Units

BROOKFIELD, News, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSX: BIP.UN; NYSE: BIP) today announced that it intends to redeem all of its outstanding Cumulative Class A Preferred Limited Partnership Units, Series 7 (the “Series 7 Preferred Units”) (TSX: BIP.PR.D) for cash on March 31, 2022. The redemption price for each Series 7 Preferred Unit will be C$25.00. Holders of Series 7 Preferred Units of record as of February 28, 2022 will receive the previously declared final quarterly distribution of C$0.3125 per Series 7 Preferred Unit.

