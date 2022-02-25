Juno Corp. Welcomes Terry MacGibbon as Executive Chairman

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juno Corp. (“Juno” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Terry MacGibbon has joined the Company as Executive Chairman. Juno is a privately held battery and electric metal explorer with vast mineral claim holdings in the metal rich Ring of Fire, located in northwestern Ontario, Canada. The Ring of Fire already hosts tier-one, battery and EV metal deposits (Noront Resources’ Ni-Cu-PGE and chromite deposits) and Juno believes it has significant potential to host additional such deposits, as well as deposits of vanadium-titanium, gold, diamonds and rare earths.



Mr. MacGibbon will be attending and presenting at the BMO Capital Markets Global Metals & Mining Conference in Hollywood, Florida on March 1, 2022.

Mr. MacGibbon is a registered professional geologist and a Certified Director (ICD.D) with over 50 years of experience in the mining business. As a founder, CEO, and chairman of various mining companies, Mr. MacGibbon has played a key role in transforming six junior exploration companies into producing mining companies with market capitalizations of more than $1 billion each. He has also played a significant role in raising over $5 billion in public markets and doing more than $8 billion of M&A transactions. Mr. MacGibbon was inducted into the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame in 2018 and in 2019, Laurentian University honoured Mr. MacGibbon with an honourary doctorate degree. In addition to being a member of Juno’s executive team, he will be primarily engaged in investor relations, senior financing and corporate development activities.

Terry MacGibbon, Executive Chairman of the Company, stated, “I am very excited to be working with my former partner and colleague, Rob Cudney, in the highly prospective battery and EV metal rich Ring of Fire.” He added, “Rob and I have partnered and been successful in many previous mining endeavours, most notably at FNX Mining and Gold Eagle Mines and will work hard to do the same in the Ring of Fire.”

Rob Cudney, founder and CEO of the Company stated, “I am very pleased and excited to work with Terry once again. Terry adds great management and corporate strength to Juno and will greatly increase Juno’s exposure in the market. He will also be a great addition to the excellent geological team we have assembled at Juno. Our exploration team consists of many former Inco and FNX Mining geologists and geophysicists with extensive success and experience working in the mafic and ultramafic rocks that host battery and EV metals. Our team has a proven track record and have discovered in aggregate 17 significant mineral deposits.”

Rob added, “Based, in part, by the government’s commitment to fund $1 billion for road and infrastructure construction to the Ring of Fire, and, in part, by the forecasted massive battery and EV metal shortages, over the past three year we quietly assembled a huge Ring of Fire land package. It is our understanding that Juno now has the largest mineral land package in all of Ontario.” He said, “With the forecasted metal shortages becoming a reality, interest in the Ring of Fire was re-kindled in 2021 as demonstrated by the pending acquisition of Noront Resources by Wyloo Metals, a major Australian mining company.”

About Juno Corp.

Juno Corp. is a private Ontario corporation with 50,699,195 common shares issued and outstanding and, at the CAD$0.80 share price of the company’s last financing, a calculated market capitalization of approximately CAD$40 million. At the end of 2021, Juno had approximately CAD$9 million in its treasury.

Over the past three years, Juno accumulated vast mineral land holdings in the Ring of Fire by acquisitions from junior mining companies and staking crown land. It is the largest mineral claimholder in the Ring of Fire with approximately 16,500 mineral claims covering 3,200 square kilometers, or approximately 62% of the mineral claims in the region.

Juno has established what it believes to be respectful and inclusive working relationships with nearby First Nations communities and has signed Memorandum of Understanding Agreements with Webequie First Nation and Kasabonika Lake First Nation.

For contact information please visit www.junocorp.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including, but not limited to, the future exploration plans of Juno, the government of Ontario’s infrastructure plan with respect to the Ring of Fire and the future interest in the Ring of Fire area. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “does not anticipate”, or “believes” or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, or “will be taken”, “occur”, or “be achieved”. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Juno to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks associated with the exploration and development such as economic factors as they effect exploration, future commodity prices, actual results of development and exploration activities, government regulation, political or economic developments, developments and restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, environmental risks, permitting timelines, capital expenditures, operating or technical difficulties in connection with exploration and development activities, relations with First Nations, the speculative nature of exploration and development, contests over title to properties, and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined. Although Juno has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Juno does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Contact:

Rob Cudney, CEO

416-628-5901

info@junocorp.com