How to Manage Anxiety Over the Ukraine Crisis

Los Angeles, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just when we thought there is light at the end of the tunnel with the pandemic, our lives are filled with news of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The 24-7 news cycle feeds fears of a war spreading across Europe and even globally.

“Non-stop stress and uncertainty leaves a mark on our mental well-being,” says Dr. Michele Nealon, Psy.D., president of The Chicago School of Professional Psychology. “One remedy is to prioritize your normal routines-- predictability helps us feel we are in control and safe. In stressful times, we spend more time worrying that something bad is going to happen—and that is exhausting.”

The pandemic has already taken a heavy mental toll on many, especially young people. According to Dr. Nealon, parents are cautioned to pay special attention to their children who exhibit a change in behavior, such as withdrawing from friends or eating more/not eating.

“Fear of the unknown is especially taxing on young, impressionable minds,” she says. “It’s our job as adults to monitor social media and news media intake for our kids now more than ever.”

According to Dr. Nealon, there are a few specific ways we can all better manage our anxiety. “It’s time todouble down on what we know about taking care of ourselves,” she says. Recommendations include:

Prioritize sleep Eat regular and healthy meals Do some form of exercise daily Practice mindfulness Reach out to your support system If you are feeling overwhelmed, reach out for professional help Avoid “catastrophizing”—focusing on the “what ifs”

