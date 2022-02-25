Avante Logixx Inc. Announces Adjusted EBITDA of $1.0 Million (or $0.05 per Share) for Its Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2021 on Revenues of $23.3 Million

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United States

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avante Logixx Inc. (TSX.V: XX) (OTC: ALXXF) (“Avante” or the “Company”) released financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2021 (all amounts in thousands of Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated).



In addition, the Company’s Board of Directors concluded the Strategic Review and, on February 9, 2022, announced that SSC Security Services Corp (TSXV: SECU; “SSC”) had agreed to acquire 100% of the Company’s common shares subject to shareholder and regulatory approval (see the “Subsequent Events” note below).

RESULTS FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021

Avante’s Fiscal Year End is March 31. Three Months Ended Expressed in C$ thousands, unless otherwise noted 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-21 31-Dec-21 Revenues $25,204 $22,601 $23,286 Gross profit (1) $5,584 $4,242 $4,725 Gross profit margin (1) 22.2% 18.8% 20.3% Direct Operating Expenses (1) $3,880 $3,668 $3,788 EBITDA (1) $108 ($2,085) $2,900 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $1,633 $627 $968 Comprehensive income (loss) attributed to Avante shareholders ($1,493) ($2,926) $1,611 Basic and fully diluted income per share ($0.070) ($0.138) $0.076 Basic and fully diluted Adjusted EBITDA per share (1) $0.077 $0.030 $0.046 Cash Flow from Operations before Working Capital $1,236 $623 $401

The Company reported year-over-year revenue declines of 7.6% and Adjusted EBITDA declined from $1.6 million in Q3 F21 to $1.0 million during Q3 F22. However, Avante delivered growing recurring monthly revenue (“RMR”) and contractual revenue streams of $17.8 million during the third quarter of this year from $17.2 million in the prior year’s third quarter, representing year-over-year growth of 3.5%, and sequential growth versus Q2 of 2.8%.

Q3 F21 Q4 F21 Q1 F22 Q2 F22 Q3 F22 Recurring Monthly Revenue $2,194 $2,380 $2,435 $2,437 $2,577 Contractual Revenue $15,019 $14,643 $14,171 $14,888 $15,235 Total recurring/ contractual revenue $ 17,213 $ 17,023 $ 16,606 $ 17,325 $ 17,812 % of total revenues 68.3% 68.9% 68.8% 76.7% 76.5%

Q3 F22 HIGHLIGHTS

Revenues of $23.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, which represented a 7.6% YoY decline and a sequential improvement versus the second quarter of 3.0%.

Revenue by segment during the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 was as follows:

For the Quarter Ended 31-Dec-21 $ in thousands Revenue % of Total Logixx Security $18,639 80.0% Avante Security $4,752 20.4% Intercompany ($105) (0.4%) Total $ 23,286 100.0 %

Gross profit of $4.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, which represented a decline of 15.4% year over year, but sequential growth of 11.4%.

Direct Operating Expenses increased in absolute dollars sequentially and declined slightly year over year. Such costs were 16.3% of revenue during Q3 F22 from 15.4% in Q3 of the prior year, but were essentially flat versus16.2% of revenues during Q2 F22.

Adjusted EBITDA during Q3 F22 of $1.0 million, or 4.2% of revenue, was $0.7 million less than the prior year, but a $0.3 million improvement on a sequential basis.

Generated $0.4 million in cash flow from operations (before changes in working capital) during Q3 F22.

IFRS reported net profit and EBITDA reflected a gain on the derivative component of the Convertible Debentures of $2.5 million during Q3 Fiscal 2022. This gain is removed in the Company’s calculation of the quarter’s Adjusted EBITDA.

IFRS reported Net Income of $1.6 million or $0.076 per share.

SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

Sale of Company

On February 8, 2022, the Company entered into a definitive arrangement agreement (the “Arrangement Agreement”) with SSC Security Services Corp. (“SSC”) pursuant to which SSC has agreed to acquire all of the Company’s common shares by way of a statutory plan of arrangement (the “Arrangement”). Under the terms of the Arrangement Agreement, shareholders of the Company will receive $0.52 in cash plus 0.4155 common shares of SSC for each common share of the Company (the “Shares”) to be paid on completion of the Arrangement. SSC’s common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SECU.

The Arrangement will be carried out by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) OBCA. The Arrangement requires the approval of the holders of Shares representing at least two-thirds of all votes cast at a special meeting of shareholders anticipated to be held in April 2022 and a majority of such votes excluding the votes required to be excluded by applicable securities laws.

The Arrangement is also subject to the satisfaction of certain closing conditions customary in transactions of this nature, including TSX Venture Exchange approval and the approval of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List). The Arrangement is not subject to any financing condition. The Company is subject to customary non-solicitation provisions under the Arrangement Agreement.

Under the Arrangement Agreement, the Company may be required to pay a termination fee in the amount of $1,800,000 in the event the Arrangement Agreement is terminated in certain circumstances, following the occurrence of a termination fee event. Additionally, in the event the Company’s shareholders do not approve the SSC transaction, an expense reimbursement to SSC in the amount of 2.5 times actual expenses (up to a maximum of $750,000) will be payable by the Company. Further, in the event the Arrangement is terminated, the Company would also be required to absorb the costs of other advisory and related expenses in the expected range of $800,000 to $1,000,000.

If all required approvals are obtained, the Transaction is expected to close in April 2022.



Conversion of Convertible Debentures

On February 17, 2022, the Company announced that it received notice from Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through certain of its affiliates (collectively “Fairfax”) to convert all of the outstanding convertible debentures issued by the Company into common shares of the Company. After giving effect to the conversion on the effective date at $1.56 per share, an aggregate of 5,297,434 common shares were issued to Fairfax, representing 19.998% of all common shares outstanding including the newly issued shares. The effective date was February 16, 2022 and the Company paid interest due in respect of the time from its last interest payment on December 31, 2021, up to and including the conversion’s effective date. During its fourth fiscal quarter ending March 31, 2022, the Company will record a net gain from accounting purposes of approximately $0.3 million as a consequence of this conversion.



