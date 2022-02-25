David Offer, Marc and Sara Shevin of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties Turn in Repeat Performances in Variety’s Showbiz Real Estate Elite

San Diego, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties is proud to announce highly talented sales professionals David Offer, and Marc and Sara Shevin, have once again been named among Variety’s latest Showbiz Real Estate Elite, a list of agents who went above and beyond in 2021 amid the challenges and opportunities of the historic market.



“Variety's Showbiz Real Estate Elite spotlights the top agents with the most exclusive properties in the buzziest markets,” the publication stated. The “Hollywood Bible” recognizes the Showbiz Real Estate Elite within Variety’s high-profile February 23 SAG Awards issue. This feature showcases the top producers and teams of the last year working in the real estate market.



David and the Shevin Team – both among the Elite last year and in previous years – are widely known for their discreet representation of high-profile celebrities and entertainment industry leaders. They have built an extraordinary base of clients and referrals unmatched in the extremely competitive Los Angeles market. They are highly regarded within Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties and the entire L.A. residential real estate community.



About David Offer

David has placed among the Showbiz Real Estate Elite for many years. Year after year, David’s success is derived from his hard work, his knowledge of the market, being an advisor/consultant to his clients and the ethical way in which he conducts himself. In total, it is sort of an old school approach to this business that while not flashy, seems to be in the best interest of his clients.



With his 2021 sales of $391,984,769 through 46 transactions, and lifetime sales volume over $4.1 billion via 1,000-plus transactions, David is considered the go-to agent for anyone seeking to buy or sell quality real estate on the Westside (especially Brentwood, Santa Monica and Pacific Palisades). David is regularly ranked the No. 1-producing agent within Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ vast national network, and is a regular in the REALTrends ranking of top-producing agents in the United States.



About Marc & Sara Shevin

With over $3 billion in total sales, and specializing in Hidden Hills, this powerhouse family team (which includes sister Hanna and nephew Grant Leichtfuss) sold 35 percent of all listed properties in Hidden Hills in 2021, and 70 percent of all listed properties over $10 million. They also work closely with custom home builders to bring unique residences to their clients. “These buyers tell us that they are looking for a change in lifestyle,” the father-daughter duo say. “Here they can find guard-gated developments and great homes with lots of amenities for entertaining.”



Closing over $320 million in sales through 71 transactions in 2021, the Shevin Team notes there has been a significant increase in buyers moving here from other parts of Los Angeles (Beverly Hills, Pacific Palisades, Malibu), as well as from across the country. Some notable sales included 24150 Hidden Ridge Road, which closed for $19.6 million, and 5546 Jed Smith Road at $18 million. “We believe 2022 will be another strong year as our buyers continue to move here for the comparative values and great lifestyle."

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties proudly supports nearly 3,000 sales associates in 42 offices spanning Santa Barbara to San Diego. In 2021, our expert agents assisted in more than 11,500 client transactions for over $18 billion in sales volume.



Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties is a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc., and a member of HSF Affiliates, LLC. BHHS and the BHHS symbol are registered service marks of Columbia Insurance Company, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate. For more information, visit www.bhhscalifornia.com. To learn about career opportunities, visit www.bhhscalifornia.com/careers.

Attachments