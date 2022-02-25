Government of Canada pledges to match donations for Ukraine

English French

OTTAWA, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Red Cross wishes to thank Global Affairs Canada following an announcement that it will match donations to the Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal. The Government of Canada will match every donation made by individual Canadians to the Canadian Red Cross between February 24, 2022, and March 18, 2022, up to a maximum of $10 million (CAD). Donations will support those impacted by ongoing conflict in Ukraine.



Global Affairs Canada will transfer the matching funds to the Canadian Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal which will support the efforts of the Red Cross Red Crescent Movement to respond to the humanitarian needs in Ukraine and surrounding countries. Donated funds will allow the Red Cross to support preparedness, immediate and ongoing relief efforts, recovery, and other critical humanitarian activities as needs arise, both in Ukraine and surrounding countries, including support to populations that have been displaced.

“The Canadian Red Cross is always impressed by Canadians for their generosity following a disaster or crisis anywhere in the world,” said Conrad Sauvé, president and CEO of the Canadian Red Cross. “We are grateful to the Government of Canada for their support and hope that the announcement to match funds, further motivates individuals in Canada to donate in support of those impacted by the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.”

Canadians wishing to make a donation to the Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal can do so online at www.redcross.ca or by calling 1-800-418-1111.

