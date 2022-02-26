Greensboro Councilman At-Large Hugh Holston Announces Election Bid

GREENSBORO, N.C., Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greensboro City Councilman at-large Hugh Holston has formally announced his candidacy for election in the May 17 primary, focusing on his plans to boost economic development.

Declaring himself a "problem solver, not a politician," Holston announced his "3 Pillars for Progress of Economic Development, Public Safety, and Community Engagement" platform. He said, "I am confident that my vision of 'Go B.I.G. - Believe In Greensboro' will result in solutions that have positive outcomes for the way that every existing and prospective resident and business lives, works, and engages in Greensboro."

Over the years, Holston has established a track record of success, building relationships, working in the community, and gaining invaluable local government experience to continue supporting businesses, benefiting citizens in all Greensboro districts.

Holston is currently vice chair of the Greensboro Housing Coalition and Secretary of The National Conference for Community and Justice of the Piedmont Triad (NCCJ).

He also serves on the Board of Trustees of the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics and the College Foundation Inc of North Carolina. He is a former chairman of the Greensboro Planning and Zoning Commission and former chair of the Greensboro Board of Adjustment.

He has previously served or is currently serving on the boards of several organizations including Communities in Schools of Greater Greensboro, International Civil Rights Center and Museum, AT&T Pioneers Volunteer Network, Community Theatre of Greensboro, and Guilford Child Development. He is a Silver Life Member in the NAACP.

Holston is currently senior project manager with Old North State Medical Society. Prior to his current role, he was a leader with Wells Fargo, AT&T, and Lincoln Financial. Holston is a native of Cumberland County and earned his B.S. in Business Administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. His wife, Olymphia LeGrand Holston, is a Greensboro native. She graduated from Dudley High School, received her B.A. from UNC Chapel Hill and has a Master's in Business Administration from High Point University.

