Water Mission Mobilizes Disaster Response Assessment Team to Ukraine

N. CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Water Mission, a nonprofit Christian engineering organization, is responding to the crisis in Ukraine by sending a team of four rapid responders tasked with assessing the safe water, sanitation, and hygiene needs of thousands of people fleeing to neighboring countries.



“We anticipate a drastic increase in displaced people seeking safety from the ongoing conflict. In any crisis, the need for emergency safe water access is critical for survival. It helps prevent the spread of waterborne diseases, which are especially deadly to young children,” said George C. Greene IV, PE, CEO and president of Water Mission. “Our team is well versed in quickly mobilizing and working with partners on the ground to bring emergency safe water systems when and where they are needed most.”

Water Mission has deep experience in crisis response. It is one of the first organizations in the world to harness solar power to pump and disinfect water in a refugee setting. In Nyarugusu refugee settlement in Tanzania, more than 300,000 men, women, and children in the settlement and surrounding communities rely on Water Mission to meet their daily water needs through an efficient and reliable solar-powered system that disinfects, pumps, and distributes safe water across a vast area.



Water Mission is prepared to provide emergency safe water to displaced populations as the situation in Ukraine evolves. The assessment team is actively connecting with other humanitarian organizations in the region to address the safe water needs of displaced people who are rapidly arriving in neighboring countries seeking food, water, and shelter. To learn more or support the response, please visit watermission.org.

About Water Mission

Water Mission is a nonprofit Christian engineering organization that designs, builds, and implements safe water, sanitation, and hygiene solutions for people in developing countries and disaster areas. Since 2001, Water Mission has used innovative technology and engineering expertise to provide access to safe water for more than 7 million people in 57 countries. Water Mission has over 400 staff members working in its headquarters and around the world in permanent country programs located in Africa; Asia; North, South, and Central America, and the Caribbean. Notably, Charity Navigator has awarded Water Mission its top four-star rating 15 years in a row, a distinction shared by only 1% of the charities rated by the organization. To learn more, visit watermission.org , Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , or Twitter .

