24kGoldn X Lay Global Cooperation, Top Lineup Creates Phenomenal Single album "Dawn to Dusk" - TME & 7SIX9

Shanghai, China, Feb. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the two top musician from two different continents, 24kGoldn from US and Lay from China are going to release a collaboration album with Tencent Music Entertainment. The lineup is spectacular. The song was written by global top hiphop musician 24kGoldn and the composer Omer Fedi of the world's top explosive single “Mood” and Diamond Pistols. Ge Dawei, the best lyricist of “Taiwan Golden Music Award” in China, filled in the Chinese lyrics of “Dawn to Dusk”. AFTRSHOK, a well-known Korean producer who once created songs for Korean Top idol groups such as EXO, Girls' Generation, TVXQ!, SUPER JUNIOR, TWICE, etc., and the top international teams worked together to create a world-class album. The album consists of two version of each English version and Chinese version.

The song is actually one of the series of a global music project planned and launched by international music label 7SIX9 Entertainment called “DreamX Project”, which the first single “Let’s Shut Up & Dance” was to tribute to Michael Jackson, cooperated with Jason Derulo, NCT 127 and Lay. Joining hands again with Lay and 24kGoldn, this pair is a new extraordinary collaboration album after their second single "Season For Love" by Chinese Silence Wang with Lenka from Australia and the third one "Break Your Heart" by Wiz Khalifa and Jay Park.



24kGoldn X Lay Global Cooperation, Top Lineup Creates Phenomenal Single album "Dawn to Dusk"



24kGoldn and Lay teamed up together to surprise global music fans. It’s literally a beautiful harmony between Chinese and Western inspiration.

As the leader of M-POP in China, Lay has been trying to promote Chinese music on global platforms, and has achieved dazzling achievements and huge popularity in China as well as in global. His fourth solo album "莲(Lotus)" released last year, with the concept of multiple dimensions and breadth, set off a wave of Chinese-style music all over the world. The album swept the major music charts globally, achieved amazing results, and continued to grow in popularity. It has become a remarkable work in the Chinese music scene that caught both word-of-mouth and popularity.

Lay not only continued to release his own music works, but also cooperated with Chinese and foreign musicians many times. Last year, he teamed up with the famous DJ R3HAB to work on the electronic dance version "BOOM (R3HAB Remix)", trying to keep making something creative, something new with combinations of Chinese and Western music.

24kGoldn, one of the hottest hiphop musician these days, who literally brought a new trend in global hiphop scene topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for eight weeks with his hit single "Mood", setting the highest record of "most played songs". It has achieved a cumulative traffic of 1.6 billion times around the world, and the song has also been certified by the American R.I.A.A. Association "Platinum × 3" and sold in 27 other countries, making him a popular musician all over the world.

Golden Music Award "Best Lyricist" Ge Dawei + Billboard “King Maker” Omer Fedi

The album "Dawn o Dusk" includes two versions of music works, English and Chinese version. The song was co-written by 24kGoldn and Omer Fedi and Diamond Pistols. Omer Fedi is actually the composer of the global explosion songs “Mood”, “Stay” and “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)”, among which "Dawn to Dusk" specially invited Ge Dawei, the new best lyricist of “Taiwan Golden Music Award”, to write Chinese lyrics. There are so many famous Chinese songs he wrote lyrics for that it is hard to list. Along with the content of the English version, the Chinese words written by Ge Dawei not only extend the realistic perspective of the song, but also transcend the literal meaning of the song to the spiritual level. The lyrics could be interpreted in many ways, but Chinese words and English words go hand in hand, and there is a perfect presentation of coherent meaning.

In addition, the top composer Omer Fedi joined the "DreamX Project" with great surprise. His "Mood" and "Stay" once swept the billboard hot 100 chart, setting a record for the most played songs in the world, and being shortlisted for Grammy Music Awards many times. Composers wrote "Dawn to Dusk" for four months. From the United States to China, different ways of working and cooperating at a distance did not cause any gap in understanding in terms of communication due to distance. Instead, it was a variety of logical thinking and music. Aesthetics collided with more pleasant sparks, leading "Dawn to Dusk" to an amazing work.

The "DreamX Project" always gives unexpected music ideas. After Lay participated the first collaboration album with 7SIX9 Entertainment, which was the single for tributing to Michael Jackson, he work with them again with 24kGoldn this time, making this project more interesting and more meaningful. 7SIX9 Entertainment will also work with many other top global artists such as Charlie Puth, Sam Smith with Chinese top musicians in 2022 to make more creative global collaboration contents.



https://open.spotify.com/album/6g16lvVzSTtKSutNr8qscW



