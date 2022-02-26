Most Profitable Crypto Miners Hit Cryptocurrency Market

New York, NY, Feb. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BITMANU is quickly emerging as the next big name in the crypto market since the recent launch of the most profitable crypto miners ever. The huge impact created by BITMANU’s BM1, BM2, and BM Pro miners can be attributed to their astounding hash powers and profitability.





As profitable crypto mining became progressively difficult over time, the traditional GPU miners made way for the more efficient ASIC miners offering significantly higher hash rates.BITMANU, however, has taken it to new level altogether with hash rates that were hitherto unknown. Owing to these hash rates, BITMANU has surpassed all existing miners in terms of profitability.

Mentioned below is an overview of the hash rates and profitability of BM Pro, the most powerful mining hardware from BITMANU.

Coin Hash Rate Power Consumption Monthly Profit

BTC 1950 TH/s 2200 W $18k

LTC 200 GH/s 2200 W $20k

ETH 13 GH/s 2200 W $22k

XMR 16 MH/s 2200 W $27k

Naturally, BITMANU has experienced a growing demand for its mining rigs over the last few months. Many of the company’s earliest customers have been able to recover their investment and start making profits in about a month.

BITMANU has also created quite a stir in the market because its miners are very easy to use, and can be used by anyone regardless of their mining knowledge or experience. Their plug-and-play units come pre-loaded with Linux based system with BITMANU software and an easy to use interface. Users don’t need to upgrade their internet connection because just a minimum speed of 10 KB/s is required for optimum mining performance.

In addition to comprehensive product warranty covering all types of software or hardware issues, BITMANU also takes care of the delivery and custom fees for all its customers.



To find out more, please visit https://bitmanu.com/

About BITMANU: BITMANU is a manufacturing company created, owned, and managed by a team of investors and noted crypto industry experts dedicated to bringing the benefits of latest technological innovations to the public. The company offers a stunning range of crypto miners that offer superfast return on investment, and can be set up and used by all regardless of their experience and knowledge.