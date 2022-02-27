Drunk Robots IDO Enters the Ring on March 10

Mahé, Seychelles, Feb. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Drunk Robots project announced the launch of its IDO on Liquidifty, GameFi and TrustPad platforms on March 10! It’s a reason to rejoice and big news to all the lovers of beer, robots, and good old-fashioned brawls.

This will be the first chance to grab $METAL tokens and invest in Drunk Robots alongside the project’s notable investors such as gate.io, zb.com, and 1inch! Each launchpad has its own system of allocation and its own terms for participation.



About Drunk Robots

Drunk Robots is a play-to-earn RPG brawler built on the Binance Smart Chain. Enter Los Machines, a futuristic city inhabited by junky, drunk robots whose only interests are metal, beer, and violence. After purchasing a unique robot NFT (there are 10101 Drunk Robots NFTs in total), players will have to fight for survival as they attempt to seize control of Los Machines.

Engage in brutal PVP battles, venture out on expeditions to find $METAL and booze, join a gang of fellow drunks, and customize the robot with upgraded weapons, gear, and collectibles. Drunk Robots also offers many free-to-play activities, such as mini-games that also grant valuable rewards.

What is $METAL used for?

Whole tokenomics is available on the website: https://liquidifty.info/3hdfP4j

Through their battles and adventures in Drunk Robots, players will earn various rewards, such as equipment and upgrades for their fighter, in the form of NFTs. Players can buy and sell these tokens on the game’s marketplace using $METAL tokens.

$METAL tokens can be used by players to:

• Trade in-game items on the marketplace

• Progress their characters and equipment

• Battle in the PVP arena

• Participate in races

• Upgrade their level and more!





How to Participate in IDO

There are three options to participate in the Drunk Robots IDO: Liquidifty, GameFi and TrustPad. The $METAL token price and vesting conditions will be the same on all platforms. Here’s what is needed to get started:



Liquidifty

Liquidifty is a platform that will bring more liquidity to the NFT market granting all NFT owners more use cases. The platform will provide different tools for NFT collectors. Every user will be able to use cross-chain NFT oracles, take out loans using NFTs as collateral, earn with NFT vaults, trade tokens on a convenient cross-chain marketplace or join a multi-ownership feature.



Minimum Investment for FCFS: $600

Minimum Investment for Guaranteed allocation: $2000

Total number of METAL allocated: 5,000,000

KYC: No



GameFi

GameFi is an all-encompassing hub for game finance, serving game studios, players, traders, and investors in one place. GameFi will bring the gaming community the promising blockchain game initiatives developed on the BSC and Polygon networks, which host most of the top-rated play-to-earn titles. Simultaneously, GameFi is the first marketplace to enable cross-games trading of in-game items and NFTs.



Minimum Investment for Lottery: $889

Minimum Investment for Guaranteed allocation: $133,350

Total number of METAL allocated: 20,000,000

KYC: Required



TrustPad

TrustPad is a decentralized multi-chain fundraising platform enabling projects to raise capital and promise safety to early stage investors. Stake TrustPad tokens to get priority-access to promising projects.

Minimum Investment for Lottery: $1590

Minimum Investment for Guaranteed allocation: $7950

Total number of METAL allocated: 5,000,000

KYC: No





Tokenomics and Vesting

Total supply: 2,750,000,000 $METAL

Public round allocation: 30,000,000 $METAL

IDO and Listing price: $0.01

FDV on Listing: $27.5M

TGE MarketCap with liquidity provided: 18,750,000 $METAL / $187,500

TGE MarketCap without liquidity: 5,000,000 $METAL / $50,000

Vesting schedule for public round: 10% TGE, 15% monthly





Listing

After the IDO, $METAL tokens will be purchasable on the Pancakeswap and Gate.io exchanges from March 11.

Disclaimer : There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this PR should be construed as any recommendation. Readers are encouraged to do there own research.

Media Contact:

Contact Person : Daria Volkova

Company Name : LQT Company Limited

Country : Seychelles

City: Mahé

Email : hello@drunk-robots.com

Website : app.liquidifty.io







