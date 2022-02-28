Global Sanitaryware Market to 2026 - Environmentally Friendly Materials for Sanitaryware are Driving Growth

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sanitaryware: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report will cover the sanitaryware industry. Definitive and detailed estimates and forecasts of the global market are provided, followed by a detailed analysis of the regions, materials, products and applications.

This report covers the technological, economic and business considerations of the sanitaryware industry, with analyses and forecasts provided for global markets. It also includes descriptions of market forces relevant to the sanitaryware industry and their areas of application.

Global markets are presented for the number of sanitaryware market segments, along with growth forecasts through 2026. Estimates of sales value are based on the price in the supply chain. Market-driving forces and industry structure are examined. International aspects are analyzed for all global regions, as well as for all sanitaryware materials and products. Profiles of major global manufacturers are presented.

This report considers the impact of COVID-19 on the sanitaryware market. In 2020, the growth rate of every global industry was impacted by the pandemic. The developing COVID-19 pandemic has currently halted the progress of every economy. In addition to taking measures to lock down their respective countries to contain the spread of the coronavirus, especially in affected cities, governments are also taking the necessary measures to contain the economic slowdown.

The sanitaryware market is further segmented based on its materials: ceramics, acrylics plastics and pressed metals. The market is also segmented into products, including toilets/water closets, wash basins, cisterns, pedestals and others. It is further segmented into non-commercial and commercial products.

Report Includes

101 data tables and 19 additional tables

A brief overview of the global markets for commercially available sanitaryware products

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020 to 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Evaluation and forecast the sanitaryware market size, and corresponding market share analysis by product type, material, application and region

Identification of the recent industry trends that will affect the use of sanitaryware products and their major end-use - both residential and non-residential (commercial) - application markets

Highlights of the upcoming market potential and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

Country-specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada, Brazil, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Germany, U.K., France, Italy and Spain, among others

Insight into the company competitive landscape, key mergers and acquisitions (M&A), collaboration agreements, and company revenue share analysis across the global sanitaryware market

Descriptive company profiles of the major global players, including Eczacibasi Group, Huida Sanitaryware, Kohler Co. and Roca Group

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Introduction

Properties of Sanitaryware

Background of Sanitaryware Market

Sanitaryware Products

Toilets/Water Closets

Wash Basin

Bidet

Urinal

Bathtubs

Manufacturing Process of Sanitaryware

Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 4 Market Trends

Introduction

Drivers

Environmentally Friendly Materials for Sanitaryware

Continuous Advancements in Sanitaryware Technology

Bathroom Boutiques

Increasing Urbanization in the Developing Countries

Ceramic Wash Basins and Bathroom Decor

Construction Market Rebound

Challenges

Raw Material Price, Extraction and Transportation

Replacement Demand and Maintenance Cost

Impact of COVID-19

Chapter 5 Import/Export within the Sanitaryware Market



Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Material

Introduction

Ceramic

Acrylic Plastic

Pressed Metal

Others

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Product

Introduction

Toilets and Water Closets

Wash Basins

Cisterns

Pedestal

Others

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Application

Introduction

Non-Commercial

Commercial

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region

Sanitaryware Market by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

Italy

France

U.K.

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Egypt

Rest of the MEA

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

Leading Players in the Sanitaryware Market

Recent Developments

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

ECZACIBASI VITRA

FERRUM SA

GEBERIT GROUP

HUIDA SANITARYWARE

HSIL LTD.

KOHLER CO.

LECICO EGYPT

LIXIL GROUP CORP.

ROCA GROUP

SAUDI CERAMICS CO.

TOTO LTD.

VILLEROY & BOCH AG

Chapter 12 Appendix: Abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/odr15w

Attachment