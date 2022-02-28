Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Clariant, Tecnoglass, Embark, and Affirm and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Clariant AG (OTCMKTS: CLZNY), Tecnoglass, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGLS), Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: EMBK), and Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Clariant AG (OTCMKTS: CLZNY)

On February 14, 2022, Swiss chemical maker, Clariant AG, disclosed that it will delay issuing Q4 2021 and full year 2021 financial results due an ongoing internal investigation into potential accounting fraud.

Clariant AG is investigating internal whistleblower complaints that the company has known about since September 2021, pertaining to booking issues aimed at boosting results to meet targets.

On this news, shares of Clariant AG ADR shares fell more than 14% in intraday trading on February 14, 2022.

For more information on the Clariant investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/CLZNY

Tecnoglass, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGLS)

On December 9, 2021, Hindenburg Research published a short-seller report on Tecnoglass, “Cocaine Cartel Connections, Undisclosed Family Deals, And Accounting Irregularities All In One Nasdaq SPAC.” Hindenburg Research detailed a series of alarming red flags about Tecnoglass. Specifically, the report stated, “Our months-long investigation has included review of US and Colombian court records, securities filings, corporate registrations, property records, export records and media reports going back decades. We have identified serious red flags regarding management and numerous undisclosed related party transactions that call the company’s reported financial results into question.”

Following this news, the price of Tecnoglass shares was down over 40% in early morning trading on December 9, 2021.

For more information on the Tecnoglass investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/TGLS

Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: EMBK)

On January 6, 2022, The Bear Cave published a short report entitled “Problems at Embark Technology (EMBK”) (the “Bear Cave Report”). The Bear Cave Report alleged, among other issues, “that Embark appears to lack true economic substance" and that its “current evaluation appears to be based on puffery rather than actual substance”, noting that “[t]he company holds no patents, has only a dozen or so test trucks, and may be more bark than bite.”

On this news, Embark’s stock price fell $1.37 per share, or 16.75%, to close at $6.81 per share on January 6, 2022.

For more information on the Embark investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/EMBK

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM)

On December 16, 2021, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (the “CFPB”) announced that it has launched an inquiry into the payment service offered by Affirm known as “buy-now, pay-later” (“BNPL”). The CFPB issued an order to Affirm, along with four other companies offering BNPL, seeking information about Affirm’s facilitation of excessive consumer debt, regulatory arbitrage and data harvesting. The CFPB said it is concerned about “accumulating debt, regulatory arbitrage, and data harvesting,” and is seeking data on the risks and benefits of the products. In a statement addressing BNPL services, CFPB Director Rohit Chopra said, “[t]he consumer gets the product immediately but gets the debt immediately too.”

On this news, Affirm’s stock price declined by $11.74 per share, or approximately 10.6%, from $110.98 per share to close at $99.24 per share on December 16, 2021.

Then, on, February 10, 2022, Affirm announced details of the Company’s financial performance, including that its sales rose 77%, in the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 (ended December 31, 2021), suggesting revenue would beat expectations. Later that day, the Company deleted the prior tweet and announced its second quarter 2022 financial results, including a net loss of $159.7 million that missed analyst estimates of $100.3 million on average.

On this news, Affirm’s stock price declined by $16.00 per share, or approximately 21.4%, from $74.68 per share to close at $58.68 per share on February 10, 2022.

For more information on the Affirm Holdings investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/AFRM

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Alexandra B. Raymond, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com