Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Informatica, C3.ai, and Cortexyme and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Informatica, Inc. (NYSE: INFA), C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE: AI), and Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTX). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Informatica, Inc. (NYSE: INFA)

Informatica provides software solutions. The Company offers an end-to-end data management platform which connects, manages and unifies data across any multi-cloud, hybrid system, empowering enterprises to modernize and advance their data strategies.

On or around October 27, 2021, Informatica conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), issuing 29,000,000 shares priced at $29.00 per share. Then, on February 16, 2022, the Company reported a net loss that widened to $66.3 million, or 25 cents a share, from $32.8 million, or 13 cents a share, in the year-ago period.

Informatica’s stock price declined by $7.97 per share, or approximately 28.3%, from $28.15 per share to close at $20.18 per share on February 17, 2022.

For more information on the Informatica class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/INFA

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE: AI)

On February 16, 2022, Spruce Point Capital Management (“Spruce Point”) published a report on C3, asserting that Spruce Point’s research failed to corroborate various claims made by C3. Accordingly, the Spruce Point report concluded that there is a high probability that C3 is overstating its numbers of paying and active customers and has exaggerated its total addressable market.

On this news, C3’s stock price fell $4.52 per share, or 14.21%, over the following trading sessions, closing at $21.19 per share on February 18, 2022.

For more information on the C3 class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/AI

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTX)

On October 26, 2021, Cortexyme issued a press release “report[ing] top-line results from its Phase 2/3 GAIN Trial, a double-blind, placebo-controlled study evaluating the efficacy of atuzaginstat (COR388), an investigational orally administered small-molecule that targets gingipain proteases from the bacterium Porphyromonas gingivalis (P. gingivalis).” The press release reported, in relevant part, that the study had failed to meet statistical significance in its co-primary endpoints of improving cognitive and functional abilities in patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease. On this news, Cortexyme’s stock price fell $44.17 per share, or 76.58%, to close at $13.51 per share on October 27, 2021. Then, on January 26, 2022, Cortexyme disclosed receipt of a letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") advising that the FDA had “plac[ed] a full clinical hold on atuzaginstat’s (COR388) Investigational New Drug application (IND 134303).”

On this news, Cortexyme's stock price fell $2.85 per share, or 31.46% to close at $6.21 per share on January 26, 2022.

For more information on the Cortexyme class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/CRTX

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Alexandra B. Raymond, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com