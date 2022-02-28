AS Tallinna Sadam financial results for 2021 Q4 and 12 months

English Estonian

In the fourth quarter, both sales revenue (+13%), adjusted EBITDA (+6%) and profit (+14%) increased. Growth in passenger volume and ferry calls increased revenue in the Passenger harbours segment, which made the biggest contribution to the improvement in the Group’s financial performance. However, profitability indicators improved less than revenue because surging energy prices and some major maintenance and repair works

In 2021, the Group’s revenue increased to EUR 110.1 million (+3%) supported by all segments, adjusted EBITDA was EUR 54 million (–8%) and profit amounted to EUR 25.6 million (–10%). Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased by 5.3 percentage points; the volume of investments was EUR 14.7 million (–60%). Due to the impact of the ongoing global COVID-19 crisis, the number of passengers passing through the Group’s harbours in 2021 decreasing to EUR 3.5 million (–18%), cargo volume, on the other hand, reached the past six years’ highest level of 22.4 million tonnes (+5%).

According to Valdo Kalm, Chairman of the Management Board of Tallinna Sadam, the company was able to increase revenue in all business areas despite the negative impact of the pandemic. In addition to the corona virus crisis, the Group's financial results were also affected by the energy crisis. "However, in the last quarter of the year we already saw a sharp increase in the number of passengers and passenger ship calls, which is a sign that the impact of the pandemic on the passenger business is starting to recede. We welcome the return of cruise passengers and the reopening of the Tallinn-Stockholm route. In terms of cargo volume, we made a record volume in the last six years and we continued at steady course in shipping. We believe that in the coming years, the pandemic will affect our business less and less," said Kalm.

"Despite the crisis, we continued to invest and in the summer the cruise terminal, the promenade and the Admiral Bridge were completed in the Old City Harbour, which will connect the harbour area with the urban space and create an attractive environment for the real estate development of the Old City Harbour in the near future," Kalm noted. "Last year, we continued to reduce the negative footprint of our business - greenhouse gas emissions from our direct sources of pollution decreased by 10%. The shipping companies connected their ships calling at the Old City Harbour to onshore power, and automated mooring operations started from December, reducing air pollution and noise in the Old City Harbour and saving valuable time. At the beginning of last year, we switched to the consumption of electricity produced only from renewable sources, and in business development we are intensively engaged in the development of offshore wind farms and the application of hydrogen technology in port operations.”

Tallinna Sadam will present the financial results of the Group at a webinar on 28 February at 11:00 (EET), to attend, please click here . The webinar will be held in English.

Key figures (in million EUR):

Q4 Q4 +/– 2021 2020 +/– 2021 2020 % % Revenue 28.5 25.3 12.8 110.1 107.4 2.5 Adjusted EBITDA 12.8 12.1 5.7 54.0 58.4 –7.5 Adjusted EBITDA margin 44.9% 47.9% –3.0 49.1% 54.4% –5.3 Operating profit 6.6 6.3 6.3 29.8 35.6 –16.3 Income tax 0,0 0.0 – –3.3 –4.9 –33.3 Profit for the period 6.5 5.7 14.2 25.6 28.5 –10.2 Investments 4.5 8.2 –45.2 14.7 37.1 –60.4





31.12.2021 31.12.2020 +/– Total assets 629.5 628.1 0.2% Interest bearing debt 203.3 211.6 –3.9% Other liabilities 45.3 41.1 10.3% Equity 380.9 375.4 1.5% Number of shares 263.0 263.0 0.0%

Major events in Q4:

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continued

Past six years’ record cargo volume in 2021 – 22.4 million tons

Increase in the number of passengers in Q4 +93% year-on-year due to lifting of travel restrictions

Establishment of a remuneration committee

Worldwide Caro Establishment’s appeal denied by court

Rene Pärt was appointed as a new member of the supervisory board of OÜ TS Laevad

Court dispute over port dues with AS Tallink Grupp (compromise agreement reached in the beginning of 2022)

Cruise terminal and promenade was awarded as “Tallinn Development Project 2021”

Admiral Bridge was awarded as “Structure of the Year 2021”

Automated mooring system started to serve ships sailing on the Tallinn-Helsinki route

Revenue

Revenue for 2021 was EUR 110.1 million, EUR 2.7 million (+2.5%) up from a year earlier. Most revenue streams showed growth. The increase was the largest in electricity sales, which grew by EUR 1.8 million (+40%), mainly due to a sharp rise in the electricity price and the launch of onshore power supply service. Passenger fee revenue decreased the most, dropping by 1.4 million euros (–19%) to EUR 5.7 million consistent with the decrease in the number of passengers.

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 grew to EUR 28.5 million (+13%). Revenue growth was mainly attributable to a rise in the number of passengers and ferry calls, which increased passenger fee and vessel due revenues in the Passenger harbours segment, and growth in the charter fee revenue from the icebreaker Botnica.

Annual revenue of the Passenger harbours segment remained stable year on year. Passenger fee revenue decreased by EUR 1.4 million due to a decline in the number of passengers due to the COVID-19 restrictions. This was offset by growth in revenue from vessel dues on cruise ship calls (there were no cruise ship calls in 2020). The fourth quarter revenue of the Passenger harbours segment grew to EUR 8.4 million (+36%).

Annual revenue of the Cargo harbours segment increased mainly through the effect of revenue from the sale of electricity, which grew due to a sharp rise in the electricity price. Cargo charge revenue increased in connection with growth in cargo volumes. Revenue from vessel dues decreased, particularly due to lower volumes of liquid bulk cargo and stiff competition that lowered margins. The fourth quarter revenue of the Cargo harbours segment decreased to EUR 10.4 million (–1.7%).

Annual revenue of the Ferry segment grew mostly through the effect of the indexation of the contractual fee rates to the price indices and a higher number of trips made (in spring 2020 the number of trips was reduced due to the COVID-19 restrictions). The fourth quarter revenue grew to EUR 7.4 million (+6.7%).

Annual revenue of the segment Other grew because at the request of the Canadian customer the summer charter of the icebreaker Botnica was extended. Revenue growth was supported by the indexation of the icebreaking and summer charter fee rates to the inflation index. The fourth quarter revenue grew to EUR 2.3 million (+45%).

EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA dropped by EUR 4.4 million (–7.5%) to EUR 54.0 million due to a decrease in the Cargo harbours, Passenger harbours and Ferry segments. Adjusted EBITDA margin declined from 54.4% to 49.1%. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter grew by EUR 0.7 million (+5.7%) year on year.

Profit

The Group’s net profit for 2021 amounted to EUR 25.6 million, which is EUR 2.9 million (–10%) less than a year earlier. Net profit for the fourth quarter was EUR 6.5 million (+14%).

Investments

The Group’s capital investments in 2021 totalled EUR 14.7 million (–60%), which is the past five years’ lowest level because most major works carried out in recent years were completed in 2020. The main capital investments in 2021 were again made at Old City Harbour, where the largest completed projects included the construction of a cruise terminal with a promenade and a movable footbridge across the canal of the Admiralty Basin. The Group started to reconstruct the outdoor area surrounding Terminal D. The largest works at Muuga Harbour were related to developing the conditions of ro-ro traffic and improving traffic conditions in the harbour area. In the Ferry segment, the largest works included scheduled dry-dock maintenance of ferries and development of electronic interfaces for customer service. The investment in the sixth ferry, which was planned a year earlier, was not made, as the state decided to order the vessel not through OÜ TS Laevad, but through the Transport Administration. On the icebreaker Botnica, the machinery control system was renewed and other technical systems were upgraded.

Fourth quarter capital investments amounted to EUR 4.5 million (–45%).

Interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position:

In thousands of euros 31 December 2021 31 December 2020 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 34,840 26,679 Trade and other receivables 14,151 10,183 Inventories 399 360 Non-current assets held for sale 0 114 Total current assets 49,390 37,336 Non-current assets Investments in associates 1,559 1,147 Other long-term receivables 896 0 Property, plant and equipment 575,563 587,506 Intangible assets 2,130 2,104 Total non-current assets 580,148 590,757 Total assets 629,538 628,093 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Loans and borrowings 15,916 17,266 Derivative financial instruments 0 102 Provisions 1,572 1,289 Government grants 1,223 1,919 Taxes payable 890 744 Trade and other payables 10,348 9,149 Total current liabilities 29,949 30,469 Non-current liabilities Loans and borrowings 187,398 194,314 Government grants 29,835 26,145 Other payables 1,461 1,733 Total non-current liabilities 218,694 222,192 Total liabilities 248,643 252,661 EQUITY Share capital at par value 263,000 263,000 Share premium 44,478 44,478 Statutory capital reserve 21,271 20,262 Hedge reserve 0 –102 Retained earnings (prior periods) 26,534 19,276 Profit for the period 25,612 28,518 Total equity 380,895 375,432 Total liabilities and equity 629,538 628,093

Interim condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss:

In thousands of euros Q4 2021 Q4 2020 2021 2020 Revenue 28,540 25,303 110,051 107,358 Other income 742 223 1,779 3,015 Operating expenses –10,508 –7,576 –35,962 –30,858 Personnel expenses –5,807 –5,426 –20,920 –19,491 Depreciation, amortisation and impairment –6,258 –6,199 –24,761 –24,094 Other expenses –60 –68 –429 –368 Operating profit 6,649 6,257 29,758 35,562 Finance income and costs Finance income 35 7 95 36 Finance costs –296 –410 –1,378 –1,705 Finance costs – net –261 –403 –1,283 –1,669 Share of profit of an associate accounted

for under the equity method 146 –130 412 –462 Profit before income tax 6,534 5,724 28,887 33,431 Income tax 0 0 –3,275 –4,913 Profit for the period 6,534 5,724 25,612 28,518 Attributable to owners of the Parent 6,534 5,724 25,612 28,518 Basic and diluted earnings per share (in euros) 0.02 0.02 0.10 0.11 Basic and diluted earnings per share

– continuing operations (in euros) 0.02 0.02 0.10 0.11

Interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows:

In thousands of euros 2021 2020 Cash receipts from sale of goods and services 117,001 114,378 Cash receipts related to other income 144 94 Payments to suppliers –44,427 –41,354 Payments to and on behalf of employees –18,665 –15,713 Payments for other expenses –451 –376 Other payments 0 –2,600 Income tax paid on dividends –3,440 –4,913 Cash from operating activities 50,162 49,516 Purchases of property, plant and equipment –14,535 –35,811 Purchases of intangible assets –641 –661 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 2,573 2,863 Government grants received 409 3,561 Interest received 3 15 Cash used in investing activities –12,191 –30,033 Redemption of debt securities 0 –9,000 Loans received 0 20,000 Repayments of loans received –8,266 –7,266 Dividends paid –20,085 –30,008 Interest paid –1,458 –1,694 Other payments related to financing activities –1 –19 Cash from/used in financing activities –29,810 –27,987 NET CASH FLOW 8,161 –8,504 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 26,679 35,183 Change in cash and cash equivalents 8,161 –8,504 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 34,840 26,679

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region, which serves annually 10 million passengers and 20 million tons of cargo in average. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and construction services in Estonia and offshore projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services. According to unaudited financial results, the group’s sales in 2021 totalled EUR 110 million, adjusted EBITDA EUR 54 million and profit EUR 26 million.

Additional information:

Marju Zirel

Head of Investor Relations

Tel. +372 5342 6591

m.zirel@ts.ee

Attachments