Inbank Unaudited Financial Results for Q4 and Full Year 2021

Tallinn, ESTONIA

In Q4 2021 Inbank earned a net profit of 2.9 million euros and the 2021 annual profit reached 11.0 million euros. The annual profit grew by 86% and return on equity was 15.6%. 

  • Inbank’s loan portfolio increased by 50% annually reaching 605 million euros. At the same time, the deposit portfolio grew 58%, reaching 618 million euros at year-end. 
  • Total sales for Q4 was 141 million euros showing an increase of 58% compared to Q4 of the previous year. Growth was driven by the Polish business unit that has increased its sales by 119% and contributed 67 million euros to total sales. 
  • Annual total sales for 2021 was 498 million euros showing an increase of 66% compared to 2020. Growth was driven by sales finance, which amounted to almost 359 million euros or 74% more than a year earlier. Of the markets, Poland grew the fastest as expected, with sales volumes increasing 150% to 230 million euros. 
  • The Q4 net profit increased by 71% to 2.9 million euros compared to 1.7 million euros reported in Q4 2020. The annual net profit for 2021 was 11 million euros, which is 86% more than in 2020.
  • By the end of 2021, Inbank had 804,000 active contracts and more than 4600 active partners. 

Priit Põldoja, Chairman of the Management Board, comments on the results:

‘In the fourth quarter, we successfully continued our partner-based sales strategy and once again broke previous sales records. Strong sales growth shows that consumer confidence continues to grow and financing volumes are exceeding pre-Covid levels.

Inbank made its largest ever profit of 11 million euros in 2021, which is nearly twice more than the previous year. We have found a new equilibrium with our business model and will enter 2022 with somewhat lower margins and better risk profile, while continuing our rapid growth.

Overall, we are very happy with 2021 results. In another difficult year, Inbank managed to grow its business by more than half. We put our foot firmly down in the Polish market and decided to expand into the Czech market. We continued to invest in both technology and new ventures. We improved profitability, strengthened our capital base and expanded our international organisation to 290 people in five countries.’ 

Key financial indicators 31.12.2021

Total assets EUR 787.0 million
Loan portfolio  EUR 604.8 million
Deposit portfolio EUR 617.9 million
Total equity EUR 79.0 million
Net profit EUR 11.0 million
Return on equity 15.6%

Consolidated income statement (in thousands of euros)

 Q4 2021Q4 202012 months 202112 months 2020
Interest income based on EIR13 17911 06148 03843 035
Interest expense-2 598-1 945-9 590-7 855
Net interest income10 5819 11638 44835 180
     
Fee income6615512 2001 362
Fee expense-810-915-3 117-2 463
Net fee and commission income-149-364-917-1 101
     
Other operating income5 78629919 347768
Other operating expense-3 8390-13 8330
Total net interest, fee and other income12 3799 05143 04534 847
     
Personnel expenses-3 093-2 199-11 623-9 207
Marketing expenses-1 003-556-2 829-1 557
Administrative expenses-2 318-1 162-6 627-4 223
Depreciations, amortisation-939-707-3 360-2 334
Total operating expenses-7 353-4 624-24 439-17 321
     
Profit before profit from associates and impairment losses on loans5 0264 42718 60617 526
     
Share of profit from subsidiaries and associates72121335789
Impairment losses on loans and advances-1 671-2 317-6 668-11 546
Profit before income tax3 4272 23112 2736 769
     
Income tax-490-517-1 310-867
Profit for the period2 9371 71410 9635 902
     
Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss0000
Currency translation differences42-24-59-219
Total comprehensive income for the period2 9791 69010 9045 683


Consolidated statement of financial position (in thousands of euros)

 31.12.202131.12.2020
Assets  
Due from central banks77 45327 445
Due from credit institutions17 87019 784
Investments in debt securities7 68413 618
Loans and advances 604 848402 212
Investments in associates7744 026
Tangible assets19 147833
Right of use asset25 2311 157
Intangible assets22 42316 139
Other financial assets1 9721 350
Other assets2 9481 297
Deferred tax asset2 4012 170
Assets held for sale4 2030
Total assets786 954490 031
   
Liabilities  
Customer deposits617 857391 341
Other financial liabilities49 18812 218
Current tax liability284864
Deferred tax liability1250
Other liabilities3 2962 810
Debt securities issued04 010
Subordinated debt securities37 18717 563
Total liabilities707 937428 806
   
Equity  
Share capital997961
Share premium30 43623 865
Statutory reserve capital9690
Other reserves1 6251 438
Retained earnings45 86334 871
Total equity79 01761 225
   
Total liabilities and equity786 954490 031

Inbank is a consumer finance focused digital bank active in the Baltics, Poland, and the Czechia with additional deposits accepted in Germany, Austria, the Netherlands and Finland. Inbank has over 4,600 active partners and 804,000 active contracts. Inbank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Stock Exchange. 

Additional information:

Merit Arva
Inbank AS
Head of Corporate Communications
merit.arva@inbank.ee
+372 553 3550

