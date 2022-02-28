BW Offshore: Dividend information

Dividend information
Reference is made to the Q4 2021 Presentation released 28 February 2022.
BW Offshore Limited provides the following key information relating to its cash dividend for Q4 2021.
Dividend amount: USD 0.035 per share
Declared currency: USD
Date of approval: 27 February 2022
Last day inclusive: 7 March 2022
Ex-date: 8 March 2022
Record date: 9 March 2022
Dividend payment date to shareholders: 17 March 2022
This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.
About BW Offshore:
BW Offshore engineers innovative floating production solutions. The Company has a fleet of 13 FPSOs with potential and ambition to grow. By leveraging four decades of offshore operations and project execution, the Company creates tailored offshore energy solutions for evolving markets world-wide. BW Offshore has around 2,000 employees and is publicly listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act