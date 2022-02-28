Change of number of shares and votes in Karolinska Development

English Swedish

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – February 28, 2022. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) today announces that the number of shares and votes has changed during February 2022 as a result of the rights issue resolved by the Board of Directors on December 10, 2021 and approved at the Extraordinary General Meeting on January 12, 2022.

Today, the last trading day of the month, there are 270,077,594 shares, representing a total of 293,074,943 votes outstanding in the company, distributed among 2,555,261 shares of series A (with 25,552,610 votes) and 267,522,333 shares of series B (with 267,522,333 votes).

For further information, please contact:

Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@karolinskadevelopment.com

Johan Dighed, General Counsel and Deputy CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 70 207 48 26, e-mail: johan.dighed@karolinskadevelopment.com

This information is information that Karolinska Development AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of Viktor Drvota, at 08:00 CET on February 28, 2022.

