ICG Enterprise Trust Plc: Notification of Share Transaction

ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the “Company”)

28 February 2022

Notification of Share Transaction

The Company has received notification that on 25 February 2022 Oliver Gardey, Head of Private Equity Fund Investments at ICG, bought a total of 4,401 ordinary shares in the Company at an average price of 1,130 pence per share.

As a result of this transaction Oliver Gardey and his connected persons hold a total of 42,632 ordinary shares, being 0.06% of the ordinary share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares).

