Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: John McGloin Steps Down as a Non-Executive Director

ST HELIER, Jersey, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or the "Company”) (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) announces that John McGloin has resigned as a non-executive director with effect from today, to focus on his new role as Chief Executive Officer at Diamond Fields Resources Inc.



Leigh Wilson, Chairman, commented:

“Caledonia’s Board would like to thank John for his contribution since joining in July 2016. John has made a significant contribution to Caledonia’s development – particularly in Caledonia’s evaluations of new exploration opportunities where his technical and geological skills and experience have proved invaluable.

“I wish him every success in his new endeavour as CEO of Diamond Fields Resources.”

