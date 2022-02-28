Riber: Order for a research MBE machine in Asia

English French

Bezons, February 28th, 2022 – 8:00am – RIBER, the global leader for Molecular Beam Epitaxy (MBE) equipment serving the semiconductor industry, is announcing an order for a research MBE system in Asia.



A recently established optoelectronics company in Asia has ordered a Compact 21 MBE system. The equipment will be applied to develop a class of electronic devices in a new application area for MBE with high potential market opportunities in multiple industrial sectors.

Riber’s Compact 21 R&D product range is the market’s most versatile and complete with reference standard throughout III-V, II-VI, nitride & oxide materials.

This order will be delivered in 2022.

About RIBER

RIBER is the global market leader for MBE - molecular beam epitaxy - equipment. It designs and produces MBE systems and evaporators for the semiconductor industry. It also provides technical and scientific support for its clients, maintaining their equipment and optimizing their performance and output levels. Through its high-tech equipment, RIBER performs an essential role in the development of advanced semiconductor systems that are used in numerous consumer applications, from information technologies to 5G telecommunications networks, OLED screens and next-generation solar cells.

RIBER is a BPI France-approved innovative company and is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR0000075954).

