Enefit Green unaudited financial results for Q4 and 12 months 2021

English Estonian

In Q4 2021, Enefit Green group total revenues increased by 57% y-o-y to €68.9m and EBITDA was up by 77% y-o-y at €49.6m. During the quarter, the group earned net profit of €39.4m, which is 142% more than in fourth quarter of 2020.

For the full year 2021, Enefit Green group total revenues increased by 13% y-o-y to €183.7m and EBITDA was up by 10% y-o-y at €121.5m, net profit increased to €79.7m or by 17% compared to the year before. Earnings per share (based on post-IPO number of shares) for the full year was €0.30 (2020: €0.26).

Aavo Kärmas, Chairman of the management Board of Enefit Green comments:

“The year 2021 proved that people’s faith in green transition is well grounded and gave a powerful signal that we quickly and strongly need to increase carbon neutral power generation capacities. There is a demand for more renewable energy in both Estonia and Europe. Wind and solar are the cheapest and most sustainable energy sources and the technologies and solutions for large-scale wind and solar power production are available.

Enefit Green’s financial results in 2021 were very strong. The year started on a slightly weaker note due to hard comparison with one of the windiest first quarters in recent memory which had allowed us to achieve record wind energy production volume in 1Q20. As wind conditions were weak in 1Q21, our wind energy production suffered, but as the year progressed, wind conditions improved and so did our results. Second half production volumes were very good and financial results were also supported by strong electricity prices. I am very happy about record electricity and heat production results of our Iru facility and about the tremendous work of our digitalisation focused asset management team which has enabled us to keep availability of our production units at a very high level.

During the year we made good progress with our near term development pipeline – we approved final investment decisions on two wind farms in Lithuania, on one wind farm in Finland and on one solar park in Poland. These projects have a combined installed capacity of ca 199 MW and will be a good addition to our current 457 MW installed electricity production capacity. This year we have about twice the amount of investment decisions before us to complete our 600-plus MW investment program.

During our highly successful IPO in October we promised not only to invest in new capacities to grow the production volumes in the future, but also to treat our shareholders fairly and distribute half of the profits of Enefit Green as dividends. The management board in coordination with the supervisory board are thus proposing to pay out €39.9 million or €0.151 per share.”

Webinar to present the results of 2021

Today, February 28, 2022 at 11.30 EET Enefit Green will host a webinar in English to present and discuss its 2021 results. To participate, please follow this link (if asked, please use event id EGR2802).

Significant events during 2021

Investment decision to build a 43 MW wind farm in Šilale (Lithuania)

Investment decision to build a 75 MW wind farm in Akmene (Lithuania)

Investment decision to build a 72 MW wind farm in Tolpanvaara (Finland)

Investment decision to build a 9 MW solar farm in Zambrow (Poland)

New loan agreements with SEB and OP Bank

Successful IPO raising 100m EUR to finance investments (+75m EUR worth existing shares sold by Eesti Energia)

Key figures

Q4 2021 Q4 2020 Change % 12m 2021 12m 2020 Change % PRODUCTION VOLUMES Electricity, GWh 385 366 5% 1,193 1,350 -12% Heat, GWh 174 169 3% 618 544 14% Pellets, t 38 43 -12% 135 162 -16% TOTAL REVENUES, m€ 68.9 44.0 57% 183.7 162.7 13% Sales revenue, m€ 59.3 36.0 65% 153.0 114.0 34% Renewable energy support and other income, m€ 9.6 8.0 20% 30.7 48.7 -37% EBITDA, m€ 49.6 27.9 77% 121.5 110.2 10% NET PROFIT, m€ 39.4 16.3 142% 79.7 67.9 17% EPS, € (post-IPO number of shares) 0.15 0.06 142% 0.30 0.26 17%

Sales revenues and other operating income

The group’s electricity production in 2021 was 1,193 GWh (158 GWh lower than in 2020). The group’s average implied captured electricity price for the period was €107/MWh (2020: €75/MWh).

The key revenue driver was a surge in the electricity price in the Estonia price area of the Nord Pool power exchange (NP Estonia), which increased the group’s sales revenue by around €38.9m. The average market price in NP Estonia in 2021 was €86.7/MWh compared with €33.7/MWh in 2020. The average implied sales price of the group’s production units that are exposed to the NP Estonia electricity price was €82.7/MWh in 2021 and €29.2/MWh in 2020.

Another major factor that influenced the group’s sales revenue was pellet sales, which grew by €6.2m. While pellet production declined by 26k tonnes, pellet sales grew by 54k tonnes year on year on the back of reduced inventory level.

Heat production grew by 14% compared with a year earlier but average sales price dropped by 30%, because on the one hand the new contract with the district heating provider Utilitas Tallinn enabled the group to sell heat year-round but on the other the heat price cap approved by the Estonian Competition Authority was lower. The combined effect of the two factors lowered heat sales revenue by €1.3m. For further information, see the cogeneration section in segment reporting.

The decrease in other operating income for 2021 is attributable to a one-off sale of greenhouse gas emission allowances in the comparative period (€13.7m). Also, the renewable energy support received by the group decreased by €3.7m because the eligibility period of the earliest completed part of the Aulepa wind farm (39 MW) expired in July 2021, the electricity production of Estonian wind farms dropped by 13% and the market price of electricity generated by Polish solar farms was higher, which lowered the amount of support received.

EBITDA and segmental breakdown

EBITDA was positively influenced by the electricity price in the Estonian production units (effect: €38.9m), growth in pellet sales revenue (€6.2m) and a decrease in variable expenses (€3.2m). The strongest negative impact resulted from other income because in 2020 the group earned one-off income from the sale of emission allowances (€13.7m). Other notable drivers were: pellet stocks changed (negative impact: €8.4m), both Estonian and Lithuanian wind farms suffered from lower wind speeds and thus produced less electricity (combined negative impact: €7.9m), renewable energy support decreased (negative impact: €3.7m).

Based on total revenues and EBITDA for the reporting period, the group’s largest segment is the Wind energy segment (with 59% of total revenues and 74% of EBITDA). The Cogeneration segment contributed 38% to total revenues and 29% to EBITDA. The smallest reportable segment was Solar energy, which accounted for 3% of the group’s total revenues and 1% of the group’s EBITDA.

Net profit

The group’s net profit increased by €11.8m to €79.7m. Growth was supported by high electricity prices in the second half of the year, cont­rol of growth in fixed costs and digitalised asset management which helped secure the availability of production assets and stability in production operations.

Capital Expenditure

The group’s capital expenditures in 2021 totalled €76.5m, €62.7m up on 2020. Growth resulted from development expenditures, which amounted to €72.2m. Out of the latter, €70.0m was related to wind farm developments in the construction phase or scheduled to reach the construction phase in 2022: the group purchased from Eesti Energia’s subsidiary Tootsi Windpark plots for the development of the Sopi wind farm for €29.4m and invested €19.3m in the Šilale II wind farm, €8.3m in the wind turbines of the Akmene wind farm, €6.6m in the Purtse wind farm and €7.1m in the Tolpanvaara wind farm which received an investment decision at the end of 2021.

Expenditure on the improvement and maintenance of existing assets was €4.3m compared with €2.9m in 2020 and was mainly related to the improvements of the Estonian wind farms (€2.0m) and cogeneration facilities.

Capital Structure

At the end of 2021 Enefit Green’s total invested capital of €676.6m (2020: €698.1m) consisted of €633.6m of equity (2020: €509.6m) and €43.0m (2020: €188.6m) of net debt (outstanding debt less cash and equivalents). The ratio of net debt to total invested capital or financial leverage was thus unusually low (6% vs 27% at the end of 2020) due to the IPO proceeds from Q4 2021 and reshaping of the loan portfolio in connection with the launch of new development projects and the addition of new financing partners. At the end of 2021, the group’s undrawn credit facilities totaled €140m. The average interest rate of bank loans drawn down at the end of 2021 was 1.17% (2020: 1.66%). Enefit Green’s capital structure is thus very well prepared for continuing the €600m investment program.

Dividend proposal

In coordination with the Supervisory Board, the Management Board proposes to distribute to shareholders EUR 39.9 million in dividends (0.151 euros per share) from earnings of previous periods in 2022, which is equivalent to 50% of group’s unaudited net profit in 2021.

Condensed consolidated interim income statement

in thousand euros Q4 2021 Q4 2020 2021 2020 Revenue 59,346 35,979 153,002 113,994 Renewable energy support and other income 9,562 7,990 30,705 48,689 Change in inventories of finished goods and work-in-progress (1,468) 1,057 (3,708) 4,674 Raw materials, consumables and services used (13,854) (13,446) (44,037) (43,820) Payroll expenses (1,781) (1,625) (6,713) (6,071) Depreciation, amortisation and impairment (9,553) (9,260) (38,145) (38,192) Other operating expenses (2,236) (2,014) (7,791) (7,297) OPERATING PROFIT 40,016 18,681 83,312 71,979 Finance income 503 4 721 203 Finance costs (669) (795) (2,833) (3,580) Net finance costs (166) (791) (2,112) (3,377) Profit (loss) from associates under the equity method 36 20 46 5 PROFIT BEFORE TAX 39,886 17,910 81,246 68,607 Corporate Income Tax Expense (516) (1,639) (1,584) (737) PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 39,370 16,271 79,661 67,870

Condensed consolidated interim statement of financial position

in thousand euros 31 Dec 2021 31 Dec 2020 ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 612,503 594,980 Intangible assets 68,239 67,839 Right-of-use assets 2,750 2,222 Prepayments 20,710 - Deferred tax assets 442 344 Investments in associates 578 532 Long-term receivables 78 103 Total non-current assets 705,300 666,020 Current assets Inventories 9,529 11,085 Trade and other receivables and prepayments 23,347 51,566 Cash and cash equivalents 80,454 10,774 Total current assets 113,330 73,425 Total assets 818,629 739,445

in thousand euros 31 Dec 2021 31 Dec 2020 EQUITY Equity and reserves attributable to equity holder of the parent Share capital 264,276 4,794 Share premium 60,351 - Statutory reserve capital 479 479 Other reserves 150,828 399,165 Retained earnings 157,673 105,111 Total equity 633,608 509,549 LIABILITIES Non-current liabilities Borrowings 93,884 161,558 Goverment grants 7,458 8,020 Derivative financial instruments 23,207 - Deferred tax liabilities 12,568 12,555 Other long-term liabilities 3,000 - Provisions 13 13 Total non-current liabilities 140,130 182,146 Current liabilities Borrowings 29,572 37,778 Trade and other payables 15,264 9,858 Provisions 56 114 Total current liabilities 44,892 47,750 Total liabilities 185,021 229,896 Total equity and liabilities 818,629 739,445

Further information:

Sven Kunsing

Head of Finance Communications

investor@enefitgreen.ee

https://enefitgreen.ee/en/investorile/

Enefit Green is one of the leading diversified renewable energy producers in the Baltic sea area. The Company owns 22 wind farms, 38 solar power plants, 4 cogeneration plants, a pellet plant and a hydroelectric plant located in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland. As of the end of 2021, the Group had a total installed electricity production capacity of 457 MW and a total installed heat production capacity of 81 MW. During 2021, the Company produced 1193 GWh of electricity and 618 GWh of heat.

Attachments