Sword Group: Sale of Sword's Governance, Risk and Compliance Business

The Group has signed a Sales and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Riskonnect, providing for the disposal of the GRC business within circa six weeks to obtain regulatory approvals.



Riskonnect and Sword have reached an agreement that will allow:



- Riskonnect to obtain a solid technological base capable of boosting an international champion in GRC,



- Sword Group to make a highly accretive financial transaction in the interest of its sustainability, future growth and valuation.



Many details will be provided at the next SFAF meeting, but let us note that:



- The 2021-2025 Business Plan, in consolidated terms, remains unchanged despite the disposal of this activity, thanks to our outperformance in terms of organic growth.

- The overall Revenue and EBITDA objectives mentioned in this Business Plan will be achieved and even exceeded.

The EBITDA margin could be 12% and not 13%.

- The Group's net cash position will grow very significantly and will, among other things, allow the financing of new acquisitions.







About Sword Group





Sword has 2,200+ (after disposal) IT/Digital & Software specialists present over 5 continents to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.



As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in software publishing and in complex IT & business project management.



Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.





Agenda



10/03/22 | FY2021 annual results presentation meeting - Submit



26/04/22 | 2022 First Quarter Revenue

28/04/22 | Annual Shareholders Meeting (2021 Accounts)



Contact: investorrelations@sword-group.lu

