AB Science announces the financing of a 8.5 million dollars through the issuance of convertible bonds with attached warrants

FINANCING OF 8.5 MILLION DOLLARS THROUGH THE ISSUANCE OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS WITH ATTACHED WARRANTS (WITH A CONVERSION PRICE OF EUR 14.0)

Paris, France – February 28, 2022, 8am

AB Science S.A. (the “Company” or “AB Science”, Euronext – FR0010557264 – AB) announces today that it reached an agreement with a historical investor on a financing of USD 8.5 million through the issuance of bonds convertible into new ordinary shares (the “OCA”) with attached warrants (the “Warrants” and, with the OCA, the “OCABSA”).

50,000 OCABSA will be issued, representing a nominal value of USD 8.5 million. It will reinforce the cash position of AB Science for the development of its clinical research program.

Terms of the issuance

The settlement delivery of the OCABSA will happen at the latest on March 7, 2022. The board of AB Science authorized, on February 27, 2022, this issuance based on the 20th resolution of the June 20, 2021 shareholders’ meeting. The OCABSA will be issued through a private placement (withing the meaning of article L. 411-2 of the French Financial and Monetary Code) without preferential subscription right for existing shareholders.

The issuance of the OCABSA, the conversion of the OCA into ordinary shares of AB Science and the exercise of the Warrants, as the case may be, will not be subject to any prospectus to be filed with the French Autorité des marchés financiers.

Main terms and conditions of the OCA

50,000 OCA will be issued at their par value of USD 170,0 each (the “PV”), representing a total par value of USD 8.5 million.

The OCA will not be listed on Euronext Paris.

The OCA will be freely tradable. They will mature withing three years from their issuance date (the “Maturity Date”) and they will bear an interest based on the one-month Bloomberg Short Term Bank Yield (1M BSBY) + 350 basis points per year, payable on a monthly basis.

Each OCA will be convertible at any time, at the option of its holder only, into a number of ordinary shares equals to the result of the following formula: “PV / 14” (the “Conversion Basis”). Each OCA will be convertible, at the option of AB Science (during 10 trading days), on the same Conversion Basis, (i) if the AB Science closing market price, during a trading session, is above EUR 18.0, and (ii) the average daily trading volume (during a minimum of 10 consecutive trading days before the conversion) is above EUR 1,0 million.

The OCA that will not be converted before the Maturity Date will be redeemed by AB Science at their par value.

In any case, the number of ordinary shares that could be issued following the conversion of the OCA will be caped so that AB Science will not break the 20% threshold of article 1st§5 a) and b) of the EU Regulation 2017/1129. The OCA that will not be converted pursuant to this cap will be redeemed in cash.

Main terms of the Warrants

One Warrant will be attached to each OCA. It will be detached from the OCABSA immediately after the issuance.

The Warrants will not be listed on Euronext Paris.

The Warrants will be freely tradable and will be exercisable from their issuance until December 31, 2030 (the “Exercise Period”). The Warrants not exercised at the end of the Exercise Period will be null and void.

Each Warrant will give the right to its holder, during the Exercise Period, to subscribe to one ordinary share of AB Science. The subscription price of one ordinary share upon exercise of a Warrant will be equal to 12.65 euros.

Ordinary shares issued following the conversion of the OCABSA or exercise of the Warrants

The ordinary shares to be issued upon conversion of the OCA or following the exercise of the Warrants will be fungible in all respects with AB Science existing ordinary shares. They will be admitted to trade on the regulated market of Euronext Paris under the existing ISIN securities identification code for AB Science's ordinary shares (code ISIN FR0010557264).

Impacts of the issuance in term of cash management

AB Science expects that, based on its gross cash position on December 31, 2021, its financial option with the EBI and the amount of research tax credit to be collected, the issuance of the OCA and the potential exercise of the Warrants will allow AB Science to finance its activities for the coming 12 months at least.

AB Science shareholding structure after issuance of the OCABSA, conversion of the OCA and exercise of Warrants (based on the euro/dollar conversion rate on February 25, 2022, i.e. 1/1.1272)

Following the issuance of the OCABSA, AB Science share capital will be EUR 537,078.85 (with 47,399,948 ordinary shares) and EUR 537,578.85 (with 47,449,948 ordinary shares) in the event of exercise of all the Warrants, representing 101.01% of the total current share capital of AB Science (or 101.11% in the event of exercise of all the Warrants).

On an illustrative basis, a shareholder holding 1% of AB Science’s share capital before the conversion of the OCA and who did not participate in will hold 0.9900% of the AB Science’s shares after the conversion of the OCA and 0.9891% if all the Warrants are exercised.

Shareholder



Before issuance of the OCABSA After conversion of the OCA After exercise of the BSA Ordinary shares % Ordinary shares % Ordinary shares % A. Moussy 1,255,362 2.68% 1,255,362 2.65% 1,255,362 2.65% AMY SAS 12,273,000 26.19% 12,273,000 25.89% 12,273,000 25.87% Concert (A. Moussy and AMY SAS excluded) 5,257,931 11.22% 5,257,931 11.09% 5,257,931 11.08% Other investors 28,075,036 59.91% 28,613,665 60.37% 28,663,665 60.41% Total 46,861,329 100.00% 47.399.958 100.00% 47.449.958 100.00%

About AB Science

Founded in 2001, AB Science is a pharmaceutical company specializing in the research, development and commercialization of protein kinase inhibitors (PKIs), a class of targeted proteins whose action are key in signaling pathways within cells. Our programs target only diseases with high unmet medical needs, often lethal with short term survival or rare or refractory to previous line of treatment.

AB Science has developed a proprietary portfolio of molecules and the Company’s lead compound, masitinib, has already been registered for veterinary medicine and is developed in human medicine in oncology, neurological diseases, and inflammatory diseases. The company is headquartered in Paris, France, and listed on Euronext Paris (ticker: AB).

Further information is available on AB Science’s website: www.ab-science.com.

