Proactive news headlines including Nova Minerals, Arafura Resources, RemSense Technologies and Stellar Resources

Sydney, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:
- Nova Minerals Ltd (ASX:NVA, OTCQB:NVAAF) has unveiled its pioneer scoping study for the Korbel Main deposit, a key target within the company's flagship Estelle Gold Trend in Alaska’s prolific Tintina Gold Belt. Click here
- Arafura Resources Ltd (ASX:ARU) has signed a Joint Statement of Cooperation with Korean government agency Korea Mine Rehabilitation and Mineral Resources Corporation (KOMIR) to support the development of Arafura’s Nolans Project and assist in the export of product from Nolans to the Republic of Korea. Click here
- RemSense Technologies Ltd (ASX:REM) has tabled its interim financials for FY22, with revenue nearly doubling over the prior half to surpass the $2 million mark. Click here
- Stellar Resources Ltd (ASX:SRZ) has pegged further prospective ground in Tasmania that is highly prospective for lithium and tin and has potential to enhance the company’s commodity mix in the state including the flagship Heemskirk Tin Project. Click here
- New Century Resources Ltd (ASX:NCZ) has resumed normal operations at the Century Zinc Mine in Northwest Queensland, following the prompt and complete repair of the ball mill motor. Click here
- Wiluna Mining Corporation Ltd (ASX:WMC, OTC:WMXCF)’s first gold concentrate shipment has departed the Port of Fremantle in Western Australia. Click here
- Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) has completed the acquisition of six highly prospective mineral leases (MLs) adjacent to its Finniss Lithium Project near Darwin in the Northern Territory. Click here
- FYI Resources Ltd (ASX:FYI) has secured approval to allow real time electronic clearing and settlement in North America for its OTCQX-traded common shares through the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC). Click here
- Aeris Resources Ltd (ASX:AIS) has entered into additional unsecured Australian dollar gold hedges with Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ASX:ANZ) Limited. Click here
- Strickland Metals Ltd (ASX:STK) has highlighted a zinc-lead feeder zone from its soil sampling program at Iroquois discovery in the Earaheedy Basin of Western Australia. Click here
- Elixir Energy Ltd (ASX:EXR) has released an update on its coal-bed methane (CBM) exploration and appraisal program underway across its fully-owned Nomgon IX Coal CBM production sharing contract in Mongolia. Click here
- SenSen Networks Ltd (ASX:SNS, OTCQB:SNNSF) has tabled record revenue in FY22’s first half, a result it believes demonstrates considerable growth momentum. Click here
- Australian Potash Ltd (ASX:APC) has received a $250,000 Regional Economic Development (RED) grant from the Western Australian Government for its Laverton Training Centre (LTC), which has been recognised as one of the Goldfields' leading community development initiatives. Click here
- Clean TeQ Water Ltd (ASX:CNQ) has released its first interim financial results showing strong progress during the past 10 months. Click here
- Kazia Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:KZA, NASDAQ:KZIA) has initiated a Phase II study of its investigational new drug, paxalisib, in combination with metformin and a ketogenic diet for the treatment of newly diagnosed and recurrent glioblastoma. Click here
- Creso Pharma Ltd (ASX:CPH, OTCQB:COPHF)’s wholly-owned, Canadian-based psychedelics company Halucenex Life Sciences Inc. has secured Clinical Trial Authorisation (CTA) with Health Canada. Click here
- Blackstone Minerals Ltd (ASX:BSX, OTCQX:BLSTF) has completed the pre-feasibility study (PFS) for its 90%-owned Ta Khoa Nickel Project (TKNP) in northern Vietnam. Click here
- Meeka Gold Ltd (ASX:MEK) has released a partial suite of rare earth oxide (REO) results compiled from historical drill records for the Cascade Rare Earth Project within the Albany-Fraser Mobile Belt of WA, outlining grades up to 2,563 parts per million (ppm) REO. Click here
- Orthocell Ltd (ASX:OCC) has achieved a significant US key opinion leader (KOL) sales growth milestone of 1,500 Striate+™, its premium dental membrane. Click here
- NickelSearch Ltd (ASX:NIS) continues to make headway at its flagship Carlingup Project in Ravensthorpe, WA, as it progresses an extensive fieldwork campaign. Click here
- Perseus Mining Ltd (ASX:PRU, TSX:PRU, OTC:PMNXF) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the remaining 85% stake in Orca Gold Inc (TSX-V:ORG) under a statutory plan of arrangement for C$198 million in Perseus shares. Click here
- Patrys Ltd (ASX:PAB) has established a high-yielding, stable cell line ahead of schedule to support production on its PAT-DX3 drug candidate. Click here
- Bellevue Gold Ltd (ASX:BGL) has appointed former Northern Star Resources senior finance professional, Guy Moore, as its chief financial officer, effective in early April. Click here
- Noxopharm Ltd (ASX:NOX) has enrolled and dosed the first patient in its Phase 1 CEP-2 sarcoma trial at the prestigious City of Hope Cancer Center in California. Click here
- Gascoyne Resources Ltd (ASX:GCY) has discovered multiple high-grade gold intercepts in reverse circulation (RC) drilling at Gilbey’s North prospect within the wholly-owned, flagship Dalgaranga Gold Project in Western Australia. Click here
- Latin Resources Ltd (ASX:LRS) has signed an option funding agreement worth $2.5 million in option exercise proceeds to accelerate activity on its lithium projects in Brazil and fund general corporate and working capital needs. Click here
- Galileo Mining Ltd (ASX:GAL) has kicked off reverse circulation (RC) drilling at its highly prospective Fraser Range project in Western Australia. Click here
- Arrow Minerals Ltd (ASX:AMD) has completed a corporate restructure as part of its established succession plan. Click here
- Incannex Healthcare Ltd (ASX:IHL, NASDAQ:IXHL) has begun trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol ‘IXHL’. Click here
- Andromeda Metals Ltd (ASX:ADN) has proceeded to compulsory acquisition of the remaining Minotaur Exploration Ltd (ASX:MEP) shares it does not already hold. Click here
- Aldoro Resources Ltd (ASX:ARN) says assays from the Wyemandoo Pegmatite Project reveal high-grade rubidium, with individual samples containing up to 1.24% of the rare element with lithium and tantalum also in the mix. Click here
- Castillo Copper Ltd (LSE:CCZ, ASX:CCZ) has notched up a maiden JORC 2012-compliant mineral resource estimate (MRE) for the Big One Deposit in northwest Queensland of 2.1 million tonnes at 1.1% copper for 21,886 tonnes of contained metal. Click here
- Perpetual Resources Ltd (ASX:PEC) has signed a Joint Collaboration Agreement with Mid West Ports Authority (MWPA) to investigate the potential for annual export of 1.5 million tonnes of high-grade silica sand from the Beharra Project in Western Australia. Click here
