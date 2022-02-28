STÜKEN, the Global Leader in Deep Draw Technology, Presents New Solutions for the Transformation of the Automotive Industry

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C., Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What is the drive of the future? Hybrid, electric, with fuel cells based on hydrogen? STÜKEN products already fulfill many functions in electric vehicles. As a partner for new developments in electromobility, the deep-draw specialist has its finger on the pulse.

The popularity of electric vehicles (EV) is on the rise. According to a recent survey by Strategy&, PwC's global strategy consulting business, 64% of European consumers surveyed intend to buy an EV within the next two years. Among fleet operators, the figure is as high as 100%. No wonder demand for deep-drawn parts in e-mobility is growing rapidly - for example, for components made of copper alloys with functional surface coatings. Key factors in electric drives are shielding to improve functional safety and increase efficiency. Electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) must be incorporated into product development and design at an early stage. Metallic busbars in various sizes and shapes are essential for distributing power from the battery to motors, axles and other devices. Conductive alloys such as aluminum, bronze and copper are used. "We realize deep-drawn parts for shielding, high voltage cabling, connectors, housings for sensors and much more for our customers," explains Nils Petersohn, Managing Director at STÜKEN. "There are almost no limits to the geometry of the components: round parts, angular or oval parts, combinations of these or even free-form contours are possible. We offer solutions that always focus on the requirements of our customers. If desired, we also take over the assembly of components. We are a reliable partner for our customers - even in times of transformation."

About STÜKEN

Founded in 1931, STÜKEN is today considered the world's leading supplier of precision deep-drawn metal parts. Almost 40 billion deep-drawn parts are produced annually at the Rinteln plant in Germany alone. The product range also includes stamped and formed parts, plastic injection molded components and sophisticated assemblies. The products can be found in a wide range of applications from household appliances to fittings, in computers, cell phones, medical devices and automobiles. The family-owned company with subsidiaries in the USA, the Czech Republic and China employs around 1,250 people and generated sales of more than 200 million euros in 2021.

www.stueken.de

Press contact

Hubert Stüken GmbH & Co. KG, Sandra Goehner-Baake, Marketing Manager, Phone +49 5751 702 0, marketing@stueken.de

Related Images











Image 1: STÜKEN e-mobility Components





STÜKEN products already fulfill many functions in electric vehicles









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment