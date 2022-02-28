Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Company Announcement

No. 12/2022





Copenhagen, 28 February 2022





Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 10 March 2021, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S (“STG”) announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 600 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.

The buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2022.

The following transactions have been executed from 21 February to 25 February 2022:

Number of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 4,514,329 584,220,997 21 February 2022 20,000 147.34 2,946,788 22 February 2022 16,916 146.50 2,478,243 23 February 2022 14,388 147.98 2,129,162 24 February 2022 20,112 145.14 2,919,118 25 February 2022 11,756 149.09 1,752,675 Accumulated under the programme 4,597,501 596,446,984

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 21 February – 25 February 2022 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S owns a total of 5,181,075 treasury shares, corresponding to 5.31% of the total share capital.

For further information, please contact:

Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,

phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Media: Simon Mehl Augustesen, Director of Group Communications,

phone: +1 484-379-8725 or simon.augustesen@st-group.com

