Oma Savings Bank Plc and Kyndryl-Samlink have agreed on a long-term collaboration on IT services

Oma Savings Bank Plc (OmaSp or the Company) has agreed on a long-term partnership with Kyndryl-Samlink, which has proven to be a cost-effective and reliable developer partner in IT services. Samlink went into ownership of Kyndryl in early 2022.

CEO Pasi Sydänlammi, OmaSp:

“We expect a lot from our cooperation as Kyndryl-Samlink has strong expertise in developing IT services in the financial sector. From the perspective of the financial industry, it is great that they are investing in the expertise of banking industry in Finland.

We develop our IT systems as reasonable entities and from the business needs of OmaSp. Through long-term cooperation, we aim for an even more modern and cost-effective IT environment.”

Senior Partner Arto Sorvoja, Samlink:

“Our team brings deep experience in advancing enterprise digital journey while taking an agile and flexible approach to help our customer achieve their goals with a focus on security, resilience and sustainability. On top of managing zCloud workloads and core enterprise services, I am pleased OmaSp trusts in our capabilities in application development and management.”





Additional information:

Pasi Sydänlammi, CEO, tel +358 45 657 5506, pasi.sydanlammi@omasp.fi

Ville Rissanen, CIO, tel +358 40 560 4526, ville.rissanen@omasp.fi

Minna Sillanpää, CCO, tel. +358 50 66592, minna.sillanpaa@omasp.fi





OmaSp is a growing Finnish bank and the largest savings bank in Finland based on total assets. About 330 professionals provide nationwide services through OmaSp’s 35 branch offices and digital service channels to over 150,000 customers. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and provides its clients with a broad range of banking services both through its own balance sheet as well as by acting as an intermediary for its partners’ products. The intermediated products include credit, investment and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.

OmaSp core idea is to provide personal service and to be local and close to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to offer premium level customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of the operations and services is customer-oriented. The personnel is committed and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with versatile tasks and continuous development. A substantial part of the personnel also own shares in OmaSp.