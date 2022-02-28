Top Trends Driving The U.S. & Global Dental Turbines Market Size Will Cross USD 175.5 Million by 2028; Global Report by Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Dental Turbines Market finds that factors such as, rising demand for cosmetic dentistry and high usage of dental turbines in restorative and orthodontics are the major factors that augmenting the growth of Dental Turbines Market in upcoming years. In addition, increasing awareness for oral health, growing dental issues and high technological advancement in dental turbine hand pieces are some other parameters that influence the growth of market in the years to come. The total Global Dental Turbines Market is estimated to reach USD 175.5 Million by 2028.



The market stood at a revenue of USD 65.2 Million in the year 2021, and is expected to grow exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.1%, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Dental Turbines Market by Speed (High, Low), by End Use (Dental offices, Hospitals), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Market Dynamics :

Larges Features Supported By Dental Turbine Instrument Fuels the Market Demand

Dental turbines instrument is used to perform dental procedures. These instrument removes dental decay and reshape a tooth by rotating at high speed with the help of compressed air as the driving force. This instrument provides various features such as, classy, incredibly light & precise, robust & reliable, and painless abrading. All these features of dental turbines make it more demandable in the market and further increases the demand for Dental Turbines Market. In addition, increasing number of dental clinics, rising aesthetic dental awareness, increasing chances of dental disorders and adoption of advanced technologies by dentists are some of the major factors that propels the market demand in the projected years.

High Equipment Cost Hampers the Market Growth

In recent days, there is huge adoption towards the awareness of dental disorders in many people. At the same time, there is rapid increase in the dental clinics across globe. Because of this, brand loyalty is the question for dental turbines equipment because of its high cost. Thus, factors such as, heavy material, brand loyalty and high cost of dental hand piece devices are hampering the growth of Dental Turbines Market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the electronics industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Regional Analysis :

North America Accounted Largest Growth of Market

North America incorporated maximum growth of Dental Turbines Market during the forecast period. Highly advance healthcare infrastructure in this region makes the region as largest shareholder in the Dental Turbines Market. In addition, high awareness for oral health hygiene among various people increases dentist visits. According to the National Centre for Health Statistics, in United States, around 64.9% of adults above 18 years visited dental clinics for teeth examination and cleaning purpose. Thus, increasing dental related issues increases the demand for dental clinics in this region, which, in turn, increases the Dental Turbines Market demand.

List of Prominent Players in the Dental Turbines Market:

Dentsply Sirona, Inc., Nakanishi Inc., W&H Group, B.A. International, Bien Air are the major companies operating in Global Dental Turbine Market.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through Pages and in-depth TOC on "Dental Turbines Market by Speed (High, Low), by End Use (Dental offices, Hospitals), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)" View detailed Research Report here - https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/dental-turbines-market-929027

Recent Developments:

August, 2020: DCI Edge and NSK Come Closer Together to Launch a New Integration Solution ‘DCI Edge Series 5 Delivery NSK Integrated Touchpad’. The New Integrated Electric Motor System will allow dental practices to expand the possibilities of dental treatment.

September 2020: DENTALEZ launched three new smart products: the Aeras 500 Elite Handpiece by Star®, the Aeras Compressor by Ramvac®, and now, the Aeras Vacuum by Ramvac®.

February, 2020: DENTALEZ® launched a new product platform introducing benefits from the company’s recent evolution into becoming a technology innovator addressing real, everyday challenges in dentistry. The new Aeras™ Intelligent Platform introduction includes two major product launches: the Aeras 500 Elite Handpiece by Star®, and the Aeras Compressor by Ramvac®.

This market titled “Dental Turbines Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Geographic Segmentation, Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Date – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 65.2 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 175.5 Million CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 16.1% From 2022 - 2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016 - 2020 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered Speed

High

Low End Use Dental Offices

Hospitals Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Number of Companies Covered 10 companies with scope for including additional 15 companies upon request Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

