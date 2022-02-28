Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 2 November 2021, during the first phase of the program running from 3 November 2021 up to 3 May 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The first phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).                                                                        

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 21 February to Friday 25 February:                
                                  

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)36,590 746,643,148
21 February 202220021,600.50004,320,100
22 February 202218021,331.33003,839,639
23 February 202222021,377.00004,702,940
24 February 202230019,636.57005,890,971
25 February 202228020,293.50005,682,180
Total 21-25 February 20221,180 24,435,830
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 25 February 2022*1,25020,708.330825,885,414
Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)39,020 796,964,392
Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)39,020 796,964,392
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)222,390 4,845,540,491
21 February 20222,00522,652.190045,417,641
22 February 20221,90422,399.400042,648,458
23 February 20222,10522,493.960047,349,786
24 February 20222,50720,625.560051,708,279
25 February 20222,40721,305.090051,281,352
Total 21-25 February 202210,928 238,405,515
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 25 February 2022*3,79521,749.209782,538,251
Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)237,113 5,166,484,257
Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)237,113 5,166,484,257

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.                                                           

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 139,861 A shares and 665,952 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.16% of the share capital.                 

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 28 February 2022

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

  

