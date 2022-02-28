Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.
As announced on 2 November 2021, during the first phase of the program running from 3 November 2021 up to 3 May 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The first phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 21 February to Friday 25 February:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|36,590
|746,643,148
|21 February 2022
|200
|21,600.5000
|4,320,100
|22 February 2022
|180
|21,331.3300
|3,839,639
|23 February 2022
|220
|21,377.0000
|4,702,940
|24 February 2022
|300
|19,636.5700
|5,890,971
|25 February 2022
|280
|20,293.5000
|5,682,180
|Total 21-25 February 2022
|1,180
|24,435,830
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 25 February 2022*
|1,250
|20,708.3308
|25,885,414
|Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|39,020
|796,964,392
|Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|39,020
|796,964,392
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|222,390
|4,845,540,491
|21 February 2022
|2,005
|22,652.1900
|45,417,641
|22 February 2022
|1,904
|22,399.4000
|42,648,458
|23 February 2022
|2,105
|22,493.9600
|47,349,786
|24 February 2022
|2,507
|20,625.5600
|51,708,279
|25 February 2022
|2,407
|21,305.0900
|51,281,352
|Total 21-25 February 2022
|10,928
|238,405,515
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 25 February 2022*
|3,795
|21,749.2097
|82,538,251
|Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|237,113
|5,166,484,257
|Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|237,113
|5,166,484,257
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 139,861 A shares and 665,952 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.16% of the share capital.
Page 1 of 2
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 28 February 2022
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901
Page 2 of 2
Attachments
- Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 8 2022
- Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 8 2022