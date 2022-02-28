New York, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Fiber Optic Instrumentation Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06240567/?utm_source=GNW





Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on instrument, form factor, end user and region.



The report also focuses on the major driving trends and challenges that affect the market, and it gives an overview of the competitive landscape along with the current trends in the market.The report concludes with detailed profiles of the major players and the strategies adopted by these players to enhance their market presence.



The report estimates the global market size for fiber optic instrumentation in 2020 and provides projections of the expected market size through 2026.



Report Includes:

- 37 data tables and 30 additional tables

- An overview of the global market for fiber optic instrumentation

- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020, 2021, estimates for 2022, 2024 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Coverage of history, current status, and future of fiber optic instrumentation market and information on standards and recommendations for fiber optic systems

- Characterization and quantification of market potential for fiber optic instrumentation by instrument, form factor, end-user, and region

- Discussion on market drivers, restraints, current trends, and investments in fiber optic instrumentation market and assessment of current market size, market forecast, and market share analysis of the leading suppliers of the industry

- Coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis

- Detailed profiles of key companies in the industry including Fujikura Co. Ltd., Anritsu Corp., Corning Inc., Fortive Corp., TE Connectivity Ltd., Viavi Solutions Inc., and Yokogawa Electric Corp.



Summary:

The fiber optic instrumentation market is segmented based on geography, instrument, form factor and end user.The market for fiber optic instrumentation is witnessing significant demand owing to the increased need for higher bandwidths from the telecommunications industry, the need to conduct high-speed transfers in the medical and industrial sectors coupled with the large number of fiber-related projects (fiber to the premises) being implemented across the globe.



Fiber optics is slowly gaining in the field of optics.Growing technological advancements have encouraged manufacturers to create fiber optic instrumentation suitable for various industries such as telecommunications, healthcare, industrial and others.



The telecommunications industry is experiencing exponential growth owing to the demand for high bandwidth. Along with an increase in the number of telecommunication subscribers, time spent online by existing customers is also rising tremendously.



The cost of fiber optic deployment has remained a factor that restrains growth in the fiber optic instrumentation market.To install a fiber optic connection, users must incur costs associated with preparing a physical path across the terrain between two points, as well as those needed to install cable and, later, data transmission equipment at each mode.



Because of this, service providers have been compelled to develop advanced fiber optic technologies through mergers and acquisitions.



Product assemblers and final equipment integrators have a high level of integration. Exfo Inc., Anritsu Corp., Corning Inc., Keysight Technologies and Yokogawa Electric Corp. are among the companies involved in the assembly and integration of fiber optic instrumentation. Due to the high initial investment and technological expertise required, this market is typically dominated by global organizations. These companies are also engaged in rigorous R&D activities to manufacture commercially viable optical equipment that has low operational costs and can meet changing industrial requirements while providing accurate results.



By form factor, the fiber optic instrumentation market is segmented into portable and hand-held, benchtop and rack mounted.The portable and hand-held instruments dominated the market, with nearly REDACTED of the market share in 2021, and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED during 2021-2026.



Meanwhile the benchtop and rack-mounted segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED during the forecast period.



By Instrument, the fiber optic instrumentation market is categorized into sensors, connectors, power meters and light sources, spectrum analyzers, visual cable tracers and fault locators, Optical loss test sets (OLTS), Optical time domain reflectometer (OTDR) and some others.Connectors accounted for the dominant share, of nearly REDACTED in 2020, owing to their increased usage during the connection of fiber optic cables at each terminal.



Sensors accounted for approximately REDACTED of the market share, and this segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR, of REDACTED, during the forecast period of 2021-2026 owing to the increased adoption of sensors for sensing applications in broadband and industrial networks.



The fiber optics communications industry is constantly evolving, and the industry’s growth over the last decade has been enormous.There is still much work to be done to support the demand for faster data rates, advanced switching techniques and more intelligent network architectures that can change dynamically in response to traffic patterns while remaining cost effective.



The trend is expected to continue in the future as laboratory breakthroughs are translated into practical applications, ushering in a new generation of fiber optic communications.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06240567/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________