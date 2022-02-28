InterDigital Names Prolific Innovators Moon-Il Lee and Franck Galpin as 2022 Inventors of the Year

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of the world’s largest pure research and innovation companies driving innovation in wireless and video, InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) grants its annual Inventor of the Year award to celebrate the ingenuity and impact of outstanding inventors and their innovations. This year, InterDigital has named Moon-Il Lee and Franck Galpin as the 2022 Inventors of the Year for their critical blend of research contributions, standards leadership, and innovation impact in 5G wireless and video.



InterDigital annually honors InterDigital inventors for milestone contributions of patented inventions that enable critical technology evolution in wireless and video. Recognizing that the most foundational inventions would not be possible without the brilliant minds shaping them, InterDigital’s Inventor of the Year Award celebrates inventors who have made exceptional contributions to InterDigital's culture of innovation. This year’s winners Moon-Il Lee and Franck Galpin have left a tangible impact through their innovation repertoire and respective contributions to 5G wireless and video.

“At InterDigital, our inventors contribute world-class innovations that shape a technology mosaic that drives global impact,” said Liren Chen, President and CEO at InterDigital. “Our 2022 Inventor of the Year Award winners Moon-Il Lee and Franck Galpin have both displayed expertise, leadership, and unquestioned ingenuity to invent solutions that unlock new potential for 5G and our future of immersive video experiences. Innovation fuels InterDigital and we will continue to encourage and celebrate the inventors enabling this technological evolution.”

InterDigital 2022 Inventor of the Year Award Winners

Moon-Il Lee

Over more than a decade with InterDigital, Moon-Il Lee has displayed unparalleled expertise in foundational 5G features and influence in 5G standards development. Since 2015, Moon-Il has developed more than 100 inventions that enable critical functions of 5G, including dynamic bandwidth and beam switching.

Moon-Il’s expertise and innovation in Multiple-Input Multiple-Output (MIMO) and beamforming have had a lasting impact on 5G features and applications by enabling increased throughput, coverage, and connection density for applications with enhanced data intensity. For example, Moon-Il has been recognized for his leadership in designing channels and procedures that enable low latency and extended coverage for autonomous vehicle communications and other 5G use cases.

Moon-Il’s inventions have played a critical role in enabling key features of 5G, and his leadership in 3GPP has helped shape important standards for industry. RAN1 is the wireless radio access group exploring physical channels and modulation, channel coding and error detection, and other procedures. Moon-Il has held critical leadership responsibilities in RAN1, namely defining the physical layer of radio interfaces for user equipment (UE) and base stations, and leading 5G research on vehicle-to-everything (V2X) and ultra-reliable and low latency communications (URLLC) features.

Highly respected among his peers and across industry, Moon-Il is an outstanding inventor leading critical research collaboration and enabling industry impact.

Franck Galpin

Franck Galpin’s blend of software expertise, research competency, and impactful inventions have enabled significant advancements within the video ecosystem. Since joining InterDigital, Franck has developed more than 150 inventions that drive video evolution.



Franck’s innovative enhancements to the Versatile Video Coding (VVC) codec, a video compression standard developed to improve compression performance and support an expanded range of applications, have included inventions that improve video compression schemes for brightness and color data as well as motion vector predictors. His research and academic contributions in inter-coding and motion coding have helped shape the standardization of VVC.



In addition, as the lead coordinator of InterDigital’s research on deep-based video coding, Franck is praised for the pioneering use of artificial intelligence (AI) to lower encoder complexity, with research achieving more than a 30% encoding time reduction for same quality intra-pictures.

Franck’s respect and credibility throughout the Joint Video Experts Team (JVET) have secured his role as a leader on deep-based video coding and his research expertise and inventions have fostered significant momentum for VVC standardization and video evolution.

