DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S – FINAL WEEKLY REPORT ON SHARE BUY-BACK

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 52 - 28 FEBRUARY 2022

On 4 November 2021, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 4 November 2021 up to and including no later than end February 2022. For details, please see announcement no. 75 of 4 November 2021.

Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 40 million (approximately DKK 263 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:

Date Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK)



Total, last announcement



1,580,500



156.86



247,920,835 21/02/2022 15,000 160.72 2,410,800 22/02/2022 14,000 162.59 2,276,260 23/02/2022 16,000 163.56 2,616,960 24/02/2022 25,000 154.87 3,871,750 25/02/2022 23,900 163.27 3,902,153 Accumulated 1,674,400 157.07 262,998,758

Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 4 November 2021, the total number of repurchased shares is 1,674,400 at a total amount of DKK 262,998,758.

With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 3,123,069 treasury shares, corresponding to 7.97%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 39,200,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 36,076,931.

This concludes the share buy-back programme.

Kind regards,

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S

Klaus Nyborg

Chairman

For further information: Thomas France, Investor Communications Partner, tel.: 3315 0451

Attachments