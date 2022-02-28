Global Aircraft De-Icing Market Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts to 2026

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft De-Icing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global aircraft de-icing market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020.

De-icing agents are usually manufactured using ethylene glycol and propylene glycol-based fluids, along with water, corrosion inhibitors, wetting agents and dyes. These agents reduce the freezing point of water and assist in cleaning various components of the aircraft, such as wings, fuselage, control surface, fan blades, engine inlets, propellers, sensors and landing gear. De-icing agents are commonly available in type I, II, III and IV variants that are also used for decontaminating the aircraft body prior to the take-off. As a result, they find extensive applications across the military and commercial aviation sector.



Significant growth in the aviation industry is one of the key factors creating a positive impact on the market. Aircraft manufacturers are increasingly emphasizing on enhancing passenger comfort and ensuring secure take-off and landing operations, especially during winters.

Furthermore, modernization and improvements in the airport ground for handling equipment are also augmenting the market growth. Various technological advancements, such as the advent of novel infrared, hot water, tempered steam, forced air, electro-expulsive separation and electro-mechanical expulsion de-icing systems, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. In line with this, de-icing agents manufacturers are also developing environment-friendly product variants, thereby contributing to the market growth.

Airlines are adopting these recyclable agents to minimize the operational costs of the aircraft and reduce the risks of icing hazards. Other factors, including rising passenger and cargo traffic across the globe, along with increasing construction of new airports, especially in the developing countries, are expected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the global aircraft de-icing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% during 2021-2026.

The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global aircraft de-icing market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. The report has categorized the market based on region, fluid type, application and equipment.

Key Topics Covered:

Global Aircraft De-Icing Market

Market Breakup by Fluid Type

Market Breakup by Application

Market Breakup by Equipment

Market Breakup by Region

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Porters Five Forces Analysis

Price Analysis

Company Profiles

B/E Aerospace Inc. (Rockwell Collins Inc.)

BASF SE

Clariant AG

General Atomic Technologies

Global Ground Support LLC (Air T Inc.)

JBT Corporation (FMC Technologies)

Kilfrost Ltd.

The Dow Chemical Company

Tronair Inc.

UTC Aerospace Systems (Collins Aerospace)

Vestergaard Company A/S.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bce6nj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.