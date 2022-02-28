New York, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Workflow Management Systems: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06240566/?utm_source=GNW





Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on component, deployment type, organization size, industry and region.



The report also focuses on the major trends and challenges that affect the market and the competitive landscape. It explains the current market trends and provides detailed profiles of the major players and the strategies they adopt to enhance their market presence.



Report Includes:

- 63 data tables

- An up-to-date review and analysis of the global markets for workflow management systems (WFMS)

- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic data from 2020 and 2021, estimates for 2022 and 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Highlights of the upcoming market potential for workflow management systems software and services, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

- Evaluation and forecast the global WFMS market size, forecasted growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by component, deployment type, organization size, end-user industry, and region

- In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning market drivers, market deterrents and other demographic and economic factors that will drive future demand for this market

- Identification of the companies best positioned to meet this demand, because of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, or other development advantages

- Review of recent industry trends, value chain analysis, competitive landscape, and COVID-19 implications on the global workflow management system market

- Key merger and acquisition deals, product launches and developments, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations within the market for workflow management system

- Company profiles of the major global players, including IBM Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, TIBCO Software Inc., Newgen Software Technologies, Xerox Corp., and Wrike Inc.



Summary:

According to the report, the global workflow management system market was valued at REDACTED in 2020 and it is projected to reach REDACTED by 2026.The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of the market is estimated at REDACTED over the forecast period of 2021-2026.



The rising deployment of workflow management systems will boost demand for workflow management systems over the forecast period.However, the high implementation costs of these systems may hamper the market in the long run.



In addition, difficulties in integrating new and existing systems into workflows are hampering market growth.



In addition, the rising demand from organizations to reduce information technology (IT) infrastructure, identify cost-efficient solutions that require low or no maintenance required and growing mobility, and handle BYOD (bring your own device) trends among employees are some of the major factors driving the growth of the workflow management system market. In this report, the global workflow management system market has been segmented by component, deployment type, organization size, industry and region.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06240566/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________