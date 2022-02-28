2022 Statistics: Structural Biology and Molecular Modeling Market Will Surpass USD 18.1 Billion at 17.1% CAGR Growth: Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Structural Biology and Molecular Modeling Market finds that the structural biology and molecular modelling is a technique that is used in healthcare industry to get remedies for the number of diseases. Thus, it increases the demand for Structural Biology and Molecular Modeling Market in coming years. In addition, increasing frequent occurrence of chronic diseases is augmenting the growth of Structural Biology and Molecular Modeling Market in upcoming years. Furthermore, various government are taking interest for providing good quality medicine. This is also a key parameter for influencing the growth of Structural Biology and Molecular Modeling Market during the projected time period. The total Global Structural Biology and Molecular Modeling Market is estimated to reach USD 18.1 Billion by 2028.



The market stood at a revenue of USD 6.1 Billion in the year 2021, and expected to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.1%, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Structural Biology and Molecular Modeling Market by Tools (SaaS and Standalone Modeling, Visualization and Analysis, Other Tools), by Application (Drug Development, Drug Discovery, Other Applications), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Market Dynamics :

Huge Government Funding To Improve the Quality of Medicine Drive the Market

Government across the world is considered as a key parameter in the development of healthcare sector and giving quality of medicine. In addition, increasing geriatric population and increasing volume of patient demographics are concentrating government focus in the development of Healthcare infrastructure. Furthermore, huge investment in medical research activity increases the demand for structural biology & molecular modelling techniques for new drug discovery, which, in turn, drives the Structural Biology and Molecular Modeling Market growth in recent years.

Strong Technological Advancement and Innovation Flourishes the Market Growth

The increasing technological advancement and innovation increases the demand for Structural Biology and Molecular Modeling Market over the past few years. These advancement & innovation supported the accurate determination of cellular function and interactions. Structural biology & molecular modelling technique is significantly used to identify the problem area & related solution at the time of giving quality medicine. This technique has tremendous capacity in the area of drug discovery. Therefore, it is expected to provide various growth opportunities for Structural Biology and Molecular Modeling Market in near future. In addition, high usage of structural biology & molecular modelling technique in pharmacogenetics & pharmacogenomics is accounted to influence the growth of Structural Biology and Molecular Modeling Market in coming years.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the electronics industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

The Report on Structural Biology and Molecular Modeling Market Highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Regional Analysis :

North America Accounted Largest Growing Region

North America anticipated to witness largest share of the Structural Biology and Molecular Modeling Market during forecast period. Factors such as, large presence of investment channels for medical research field, availability of large healthcare industry players and strong emphasis on the widespread incorporation of healthcare IT are expected to flourish the growth of Structural Biology and Molecular Modeling Market in this region. In addition, availability of advanced technological framework to provide research activity in the areas of the structural biology & molecular modelling techniques is one of the major contributors in the growth of Structural Biology and Molecular Modeling Market in this region.

List of Prominent Players in the Structural Biology and Molecular Modeling Market:

Dassault Systèmes (France)

Agile Molecule

Acellera Ltd. (UK)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

Agilent Technologies Inc (US)



Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 130 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Structural Biology and Molecular Modeling Market by Tools (SaaS and Standalone Modeling, Visualization and Analysis, Other Tools), by Application (Drug Development, Drug Discovery, Other Applications), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)"

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Structural Biology and Molecular Modeling Market?

How will the Structural Biology and Molecular Modeling Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Structural Biology and Molecular Modeling Market?

What is the Structural Biology and Molecular Modeling market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Structural Biology and Molecular Modeling Market throughout the forecast period?

Recent Developments:

July 2021: Agilent Technologies Inc. announced the publication of a paper, titled "Clinical Utility of Next-Generation Sequencing-Based ctDNA Testing for Common and Novel ALKFusions". The study describes the use of plasma ctDNA NGS to detect novel anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) fusions, and to serially monitor the development of mechanisms of resistance in response to targeted therapy.

This market titled “Structural Biology and Molecular Modeling Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Geographic Segmentation, Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Date – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 6.1 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 18.1 Billion CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 17.1% From 2022 – 2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016 - 2020 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered Tools



• SaaS and Standalone Modeling



• Visualization and Analysis



• Other Tools



Application



• Drug Development



• Drug Discovery



• Other Applications Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Number of Companies Covered 10 companies with scope for including additional 15 companies upon request Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.



